



GOLF

Green holds Lotte lead

Hannah Green shot a 6-under 66 on Wednesday to take the lead halfway through the first round of the LPGA Tour's LPGA Lotte Championship. Green had eight birdies, including five on the front nine at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, a first-time venue in the 10th edition of the tournament, The Australian hit 11 of 14 fairways, 14 of 18 greens in regulation and needed just 26 putts. She won both her tour titles in 2019, taking the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Cambia Portland Classic. Aditi Ashok, Alison Lee and Gemma Dryburgh were a stroke back. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is two strokes back after a 4-under 68. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished with a 2-under 70.

FOOTBALL

Carr's contract extended

Through a season of turmoil, Derek Carr performed at his best. So the Las Vegas Raiders have given the veteran quarterback a three-year contract extension. The extension is worth $121.5 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity. Despite all of the issues with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of Coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason. When healthy, Carr, 31, has been a starter for nearly all of his time with the Raiders and has made three Pro Bowls. Carr had a career-high and franchise-record 4,804 passing yards in 2021 and was the only quarterback in the league to finish among the top five in both passing yards and completion percentage (68.4). Carr holds franchise records for passing yards (31,700), passing touchdowns (193), games with multiple-touchdown passes (59), games with a passer rating of at least 100 points (44), and 300-yard passing contests (31).

Jags put tag on lineman

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender Wednesday, guaranteeing him $16.7 million this season. Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke and new Coach Doug Pederson have said repeatedly they hope to sign Robinson to a long-term deal. The former Alabama standout has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017.

Georgia QB transfers

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced Wednesday he is transferring to West Virginia. Daniels made the announcement on Instagram following a weekend visit to West Virginia's campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. He is wrapping up undergraduate classes at Georgia and would be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers. In two seasons at Georgia, Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 1,953 yards and 17 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. He went 7-0 as a starter.

BASKETBALL

Nuggets' guard suspended

The NBA has suspended Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo for Game 1 of a first-round playoff series against Golden State for a shoving incident in the regular season finale. Campazzo forcefully pushed down Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the second quarter Sunday. Campazzo was assessed a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game. The NBA also announced Wednesday that Ellington received a $20,000 fine for what the league said was escalating the incident by posting a threatening comment on social media after the game. Campazzo will sit out when the Nuggets begin their series Saturday at Chase Center against the Warriors. He averaged 5.1 points, 3.4 assists and 18.2 minutes this season.

Alabama PG enters draft

Alabama freshman point guard JD Davison is entering the NBA Draft. Davison, who is projected as a potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Instagram Wednesday. He didn't say if he would be hiring an agent, but Davison told ESPN he was "done with college." Davison was the No. 9-ranked recruit and top point guard in the country last year, according to 247Sports.com. He played in all 33 games, starting six. Davison averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and a team-high 4.3 assists per game.

BASEBALL

Twins place outfielder on IL

The Minnesota Twins placed left fielder Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist on Wednesday. Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, replaced by Nick Gordon. Outfielder Trevor Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace the 24-year-old Kirilloff on the roster. The 2016 first-round draft pick had his 2021 season cut short by the surgery in July. Kirilloff is 1 for 17 at the plate this year with seven strikeouts, and he hasn't been able to swing without pain. As a rookie last season, he hit .251 with eight home runs and 34 RBI in 215 at-bats. He tried to play through the wrist discomfort for awhile, before the surgery decision was made.

Mariners' reliever heads to IL

The Seattle Mariners placed reliever Sergio Romo on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with right shoulder inflammation. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Romo pitched a scoreless inning at Minnesota in his 800th major league appearance. The 39-year-old right-hander also tossed a scoreless inning against the Twins in his Mariners debut on Saturday. Romo finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with Seattle last month. Right-hander Matt Koch was promoted from Class AAA Tacoma, and right-hander Casey Sadler was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Sadler is out for the season because of shoulder surgery.

TENNIS

Korda advances in Monaco

Sebastian Korda beat Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 6-3 in windy conditions at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday to reach the third round of the clay-court season opener in Monaco. Both players struggled with their serve in the decisive set as winds in reached 20 miles per hour. Korda finally broke for 5-3 and served out the match in just over three hours. With his first career title in Miami still fresh on his mind, the 18-year-old Spaniard was twice unable to serve out the opening set before the American battled back and took it in a tiebreaker. Korda made a splash at the French Open in 2020 by getting to the fourth round before losing to Rafael Nadal. More recently, Korda gave a scare to the 21-time Grand Slam champion in his opening match at the Indian Wells last month before losing to his idol in California. Korda will face Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz, who beat Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.

After calling of Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez (2), left fielder Alex Kirilloff misses the ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Jesse Winker in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)







Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)





