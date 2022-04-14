Police: 2 injured in North Little Rock shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in North Little Rock on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Pollock Street shortly before 7 p.m. in reference to a 911 call that a person had been shot, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, they located two people suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said.

According to the release, both people were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

North Little Rock police asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact their tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at (501) 771-7149.

The investigation is ongoing.