100 years ago

April 14, 1922

RUSSELLVILLE -- An attempted jail delivery was thwarted yesterday when Oscar Llewellyn was caught passing some hack saw blades through the bars to a prisoner. He was taken before Mayor Nugent and soon was behind the bars himself, having been bound to the Grand Jury. He is said to have been slipping the saws to Albert Dale, who broke jail 10 days ago, was apprehended, and pleaded guilty Monday on two counts of forgery, receiving a sentence of two years in each case.

50 years ago

April 14, 1972

FORREST CITY -- The offices of the Mann and McCulloch law firm were damaged early Thursday when a stick of dynamite apparently exploded outside on a sidewalk. The State Police said the incident occurred about 2 a.m. The front windows of the offices were shattered, but the inside of the building was not damaged. Authorities said a stick of dynamite was thrown at an office window, but that it landed on the sidewalk. Officials said there was a hole in the sidewalk.

25 years ago

April 14, 1997

• The 870 area code for the southern, eastern and northeastern parts of the state begins today. A permissive-dialing period, lasting until Oct. 6, will help phone users break the habit of automatically dialing 501 when they make a long-distance call in the state. "They have six months to make calls and get used to it," Jackie Himmelberg, a St. Louis-based spokesman overseeing use of the new code, said last week. The Arkansas Telephone Industry Association, made up of cellular carriers and more traditional phone companies, was formed last year to supervise the transition to the new number. About 1.1 million residents in areas including Batesville, El Dorado, Forrest City, Harrison, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Texarkana and West Memphis will be in the new territory.

10 years ago

April 14, 2012

WYNNE -- It took jurors only two hours to decide that Lillian Wilson -- bludgeoned to death two years ago in her hometown church -- wouldn't have wanted her killer sentenced to death. So they voted -- 11 to 1 -- to send Rene Bourassa, 36, to prison for the rest of his life, with no opportunity for parole. ...In their closing statements, prosecutors told the jury that the facts of the case warranted the death penalty: After getting stranded in Arkansas when his car broke down, Bourassa killed Wilson for her car after spending several days camping out at the church. He spent an hour alternately hitting her and talking to her before administering one last blow and fleeing, he said in two confessions.