PayPal's Rainey set to be Walmart CFO

Walmart Inc. has hired a PayPal executive to replace outgoing Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.

John Rainey is currently PayPal's CFO and executive vice president of global customer operations. He will move into his role as Walmart's CFO on June 6, the company said Tuesday.

Biggs revealed in November his plans to leave the company. He will stay on as an adviser until Jan. 31, 2023.

Rainey also serves on Nasdaq's board of directors, where he is chairman of the finance committee and a member of the audit committee.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a news release that Rainey has a "record of leading change at scale in customer service organizations."

"I'm confident that John's mix of financial and digital acumen, coupled with his experience leading finance in complex, highly competitive industries, will help us deliver for our customers and shareholders as we continue to transform our company," McMillon said.