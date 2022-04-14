Quorum Court OKs funding, proposals

All agenda items passed during an 11-minute Quorum Court meeting on Tuesday.

Ten appropriations and two resolutions were approved without much discussion by the Jefferson County justices of the peace.

A resolution authorizing Judge Gerald Robinson to apply for a $75,000 Summers Road unpaved road grant was one of the approved documents. The Jefferson County Road Department presented plans to replace four culverts, and add riprap and SB2 rock on Summers Road to eliminate the problem caused by flooding from the nearby creek. Robinson said during last week's Quorum Court committee meeting that the department had enough money in its budget to match the grant.

The Road Department will also receive funds for Wilson Bridge in order to pay the company that completed the rebuild in the amount of $179,930. The funds were first appropriated in September.

An amendment to the appropriation ordinance will increase the salary of the District Court chief. The position was mistakenly left off the original ordinance last fall, when it was passed to give full-time employees a 6% increase.

Robinson will provide a supplemental appropriation for $15,500 to cover the cost of mailing redistricting voter registration changes of more than 35,000 new cards and funding expenses.

During the committee meeting last week it was recommended that the ordinance that instructs the reconciliation of all checks within 90 days endorsed for Jefferson County and that checks of $25,000 or more now be sent by registered mail, be separated into their own ordinance.

The ordinance was presented to the Quorum Court Monday as two separate ordinances, and both were approved.

Appropriation ordinances or appropriated funds to the adult jail, recycling, bridges, county roads and utilities authorizing the county judge to apply for a grant on behalf of the county were approved.