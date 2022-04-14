Razorbacks rally late, hold off LSU in series opener

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas scored three two-out runs in the seventh inning and the fifth-ranked Razorbacks rallied from a brief deficit to beat No. 12 LSU 5-4 on Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Cayden Wallace led off the seventh inning with a single and scored from second base on an infield hit by Braydon Webb to tie the game 3-3. After a pitching change and a wild pitch, Robert Moore followed with a two-run hit past second base to put Arkansas ahead 5-3.

Moore, who went 1 for 3 and walked once, redeemed himself offensively after he lined out with the bases loaded to end the third inning. He also made a pair of spectacular defensive plays from second base.

In the top of the third inning, Moore chased down a ground ball by Brayden Jobert near the foul line in shallow right field, whirled and threw him out at first base. That preserved a no-hit bid for Arkansas starter Connor Noland, who did not allow a hit until the sixth inning.

But Moore’s most critical defensive play came with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth. Jacob Berry’s RBI single with no outs pulled the Tigers within 5-4 and LSU loaded the bases against Arkansas closer Brady Tygart with one out.

Jordan Thompson fouled off consecutive pitched before hitting into the shift with Moore playing behind second base. Moore took the ball on a hop, stepped on second and threw to first to complete an inning-ending double play.

Arkansas stranded Peyton Stovall at third base after he singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth. Tygart pitched two scoreless innings to earn his fifth save. The Tigers stranded two against Tygart in the eighth inning and a runner after a two-out single in the ninth.

The Razorbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Wallace led off with a single and went to second base on an error by Thompson, the LSU shortstop. Michael Turner’s fielder’s choice RBI scored Wallace.

Zack Gregory walked to lead off the third inning and scored when Webb walked with the bases loaded. LSU intentionally walked Michael Turner to get to Webb, who walked in five pitches.

Noland was cruising until he hit Hayden Travinski on a 1-2 pitch to lead off the sixth. Dylan Crews’ two-out single broke up Noland’s no-hitter and was the first of four conecutive LSU singles.

Berry, Cade Doughty and Josh Pearson all had two-out RBI singles to put the Tigers ahead 3-2. Thompson lined out on Noland’s final pitch to strand two base runners.

Noland allowed 3 runs, 4 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 7 in a 6-inning no-decision. He threw 94 pitches and the Razorbacks improved to 5-0 when Noland starts a conference game.

Evan Taylor pitched a scoreless seventh inning, but was pulled after Tre’ Morgan reached on catcher’s interference by Turner to lead off the eighth. The run against Taylor was unearned.

LSU right hander Ma’Khail Hilliard allowed 2 runs (1 earned), 3 hits and 4 walks in a 5-inning start. Hilliard struck out five.

The Tigers (23-10, 7-6) used six pitchers, half of which recorded one or no outs. Riley Cooper suffered the loss in 1 1/3 innings of relief. Cooper allowed Wallace’s lead-off single and a two-out single by Michael Turner in the seventh.

Arkansas took a two-game lead over the Tigers in the SEC West standings. The teams are scheduled to play again Friday at 6 p.m.