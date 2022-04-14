Razorbacks' Walder in inaugural track hall of fame class

FAYETTEVILLE — Erick Walder, who won 10 individual NCAA championships for the University of Arkansas in the long and triple jumps from 1992-94, will be among 30 inductees in the inaugural class of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame.

There will be an induction ceremony June 6 in the Hult Center for Performing Arts in Eugene, Ore., during the week the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships are held at Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Walder, who came to Arkansas from Mobile, Ala., capped his collegiate career by sweeping all four long and triple jump titles at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships in 1994. He still holds the NCAA long jump record of 28 feet, 8 1/2 inches he set in 1994 at a meet in El Paso, Texas.

Walder, inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor in 2010, helped Arkansas win seven NCAA team championships. He was the Razorbacks’ top scorer six times and the NCAA meet’s top scorer four times.

Other members of Hall of Fame class include Jesse Owens (Ohio State), Carl Lewis (Houston), Steve Prefontaine (Oregon), Jim Ryan (Kansas), Wilma Rudolph (Tennessee State), Jackie Joyner-Kersee (UCLA), Merlene Ottey (Nebraska), Suzy Favor (Wisconsin), Ralph Boston (Tennessee State), Ron Delany (Villanova), Randy Matson (Texas A&M), Ralph Metcalfe (Marquette), Bob Morrow (Abilene Christian) and Suleiman Nyambui (UTEP).



