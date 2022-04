ROGERS -- Police on Wednesday found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her head and she was later pronounced dead, according to Keith Foster, a Police Department spokesman.

Foster said police officers went at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of East Asher Court in response to a call about shots fired. The officers found the unresponsive teen sitting in a vehicle, Foster said.

Police did not release the girl's name. Foster said it is an active homicide investigation.