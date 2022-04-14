The world in brief: S. African flooding leaves 259 dead





S. African flooding leaves 259 dead

JOHANNESBURG -- Flooding in South Africa's Durban area has taken at least 259 lives and is a "catastrophe of enormous proportions," President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday.

"This disaster is part of climate change. It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here," said Ramaphosa, visiting flooded areas of Durban and the surrounding eThekwini metropolitan area.

"We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change," he said.

The death toll is expected to continue rising as search and rescue operations continue in KwaZulu-Natal province, officials said. The province is about to be declared a disaster area by the national government, said Ramaphosa.

"KwaZulu-Natal is going to be declared a provincial area of disaster, so that we are able to do things quickly. The bridges have collapsed, the roads have collapsed, people have died and people are injured," said Ramaphosa.

He said one family had lost 10 members in the devastating floods.

Residents have had to flee their homes as they were swept away, buildings collapsed and road infrastructure severely damaged. Durban port was flooded and shipping containers were swept away into a jumbled heap.

Authorities were also seeking to restore electricity to large parts of the province after heavy flooding at various power stations.

Rescue efforts by the South African National Defense Force were delayed as the military's air wing was also affected by the floods, Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya said. The military was able to deploy personnel and helicopters around the province on Wednesday, he said.

Killer of U.K. lawmaker gets life term

An Islamic State supporter was given a whole-life sentence Wednesday for stabbing a British lawmaker to death in revenge for his voting in support for airstrikes on Syria.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, was convicted Monday of murdering Conservative lawmaker David Amess and preparing terrorist acts. A jury deliberated for just 18 minutes before finding him guilty.

"The defendant has no remorse or shame for what he has done -- quite the reverse," Justice Nigel Sweeney told the court. "This is a murder that struck at the heart of democracy."

Ali stabbed Amess with a carving knife multiple times on Oct.15 while he was meeting with voters at a church hall in the town of Leigh-on-Sea in eastern England. Ali, a London man with Somali heritage, said he targeted Amess because he backed voting for airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.

The whole-life sentence means Ali will never be eligible for parole, and will likely spend the rest of his days in prison.

10 people die in Egypt bus-truck crash

A tourist bus collided with a truck on a highway in southern Egypt and burst into flames on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, including four French citizens and a Belgian national. Five Egyptians were also killed in the crash, authorities said.

The crash happened on a highway about 27 miles south of the city of Aswan, provincial authorities said. The bus was traveling to the Temple of Esna on the west bank of the Nile River, some 34 miles south of the ancient city of Luxor.

At least 14 other passengers on the bus were injured in the crash, including eight from France and six from Belgium, the authorities said.

The five Egyptian fatalities included the bus driver, his assistant and a tour guide, along with two people who were in the truck, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement. After the collision, the bus veered off the road and burst into flames. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.

Many bodies were charred, and the injured suffered from burns, bruises and fractures, according to a health official.

The Health Ministry said 30 ambulances were sent to the scene and took the causalities to hospitals. Aswan Provincial Governor Ashraf Attia said the injured were in stable condition.

Israelis kill Palestinian in West Bank

JERUSALEM -- Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man during clashes on Wednesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as Israeli troops continued a days-long operation in the occupied West Bank in response to a spate of deadly attacks.

The Israeli military said its forces shot an armed suspect during clashes in which stones and firebombs were thrown at troops in the northern West Bank town of Beita. But Palestinian officials said Mohammed Assaf, 34, just happened to be driving through the area at the time.

Murad Shtaiwe, a Fatah party spokesman, said Assaf, a lawyer, was driving relatives to school. They passed through an area where clashes were taking place and Assaf was fatally shot, Shtaiwe said.

"What happened today is a new crime," he said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 11 others were injured as a result of the Israeli military's activities. The military said one soldier was lightly wounded in the clashes and that it arrested 15 people in its raids Wednesday.





Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed dozens of lives, according to local officials. (AP Photo)







A man looks at the remains of a tourist bus on Wednesday after it collided with a truck and burned on a highway 27 miles south of the city of Aswan, southern Egypt. (AP)





