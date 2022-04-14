School news: Students win honors

Fordham

Caitlin Shemin of Rogers was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Shemin was initiated at Fordham University, a private Jesuit university in New York City.

Shemin is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

NC State

Sarah Wells of Hackett was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Wells was initiated at North Carolina State University, a land grant university founded in 1887 in Raleigh, N.C.

Wells is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

National Youth Orchestra

Carnegie Hall recently announced the names of the 109 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the ninth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). The members of the 2022 orchestra -- ages 16-19, hailing from 34 states -- have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process.

Among those selected is John David Sharp II, 17, of Lowell, a violoist.

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has selected a new cohort of students to serve as orientation leaders for 2022.

Joyce Childers of Rogers has been chosen as one of 20 new orientation leaders.

During the spring semester, orientation leaders learn to become part of a dynamic team by developing leadership skills and representing the university to new students.

In the summer, orientation leaders work with students and their guests to finalize the admissions process, answer questions about new student on-boarding, connect to campus resources and organizations, and learn about student life.

Pittsburg State

Taylor Wixson of Rogers was recently initiated into the Pittsburg State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Founded as the Kansas State Manual Training Normal School Auxiliary in 1903, Pittsburg State is located in Pittsburg, Kan.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Va., in 1914.

University of Arkansas

The Society of Professional Journalists recognizes the best collegiate journalism in Region 12 with 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards winners.

SPJ's Region 12 comprises Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. First-place winners will compete at the national level among other regional MOE winners from the 12 SPJ regions.

National winners will be recognized at the MediaFest22 convention in Washington, D.C., Oct. 27-30.

School divisions are based on student enrollment, including both graduate and undergraduate: Large schools have at least 10,000 students and small schools have 9,999 or fewer students.

Among those cited were:

Print/Online

General News Reporting (Large)

Winner: Slaughter in the Delta -- by Abbi Ross, University of Arkansas

Feature Writing (Large)

Winner: Out of hiding, into the Bible Belt -- by Kari Adams, University of Arkansas

Corbin Gwaltney Award for Best All-Around Student Newspaper (Large)

Winner: Arkansas Traveler -- by staff, University of Arkansas

Best Student Magazine

Winner: Hill Magazine -- by staff, University of Arkansas

Data Visualization

Finalist: Waste, human trafficking in Arkansas -- by Lilli Martin, University of Arkansas

Audio

Radio News Reporting

Winner: For a better life -- by Wendy Echeverria, University of Arkansas

All Platforms

Collaborative Journalism

Winner: Covid reportage in Arkansas -- by Mary Hennigan, Abby Zimmardi and Rachell Sanchez-Smith, University of Arkansas

Finalist: Printing hate -- by Mary Hennigan, University of Arkansas

Arts/Fashion Journalism

Winner: Fashion reporting -- by Lilli Martin, University of Arkansas

Food/Restaurant Journalism

Winner: Composting initiative at University cafeteria -- by Abby Davis, Lipscomb University

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.