Searcy packaging factory plans $80M expansion, 142 new jobs

Bryce Corp., a Memphis-based packaging company, announced Wednesday it will create 142 new jobs and invest $80 million to expand operations in Searcy.

The privately held business said it will build a new advanced manufacturing and distribution center in White County that will serve consumer-product customers across the nation. The company began operations in Searcy in 1976 with 29 employees.

Expansion plans are part of the company's five-year strategic growth strategy, officials said Wednesday.

"These are transformational and generational commitments that we are excited to make in Searcy as we transition into the fourth and look forward to the fifth generation of family leadership," said Sean Bowie, company president.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson applauded the announcement.

"It's always a great day in Arkansas when our existing businesses announce expansions, and this is no exception," Hutchinson said. "For decades, Bryce Corporation has been a strong community partner. Their investment in Searcy speaks volumes about their confidence in the city's workforce and quality of life, and I wish the company well as they enter this next phase of growth."

Since beginning operations in Searcy in 1976, Bryce now has about 465 employees at its operations in the city.

The Searcy manufacturing site has grown from 30,000 square feet to 350,000 square feet at 500 Benton Ave.

"We would like to thank the City of Searcy and White County leadership teams, the Chamber of Commerce and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for their partnership and support throughout this process," Tom Bryce, chief executive officer of the company, said in a news release announcing the expansion. "We also appreciate the residents of White County, many of whom are current and retired team members of Bryce Corporation."

The manufacturer is an important part of Arkansas' economy, Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said.

"Arkansas' economy continues to grow thanks to the commitment of both our businesses and our communities," he said. "Their decision to expand their facility will diversify and strengthen the area's economy and provide good jobs to hardworking citizens. I look forward to continuing our partnership in the future."

Bryce manufactures packaging products for customers in the food, snack, pet care, household, and health and beauty industries.