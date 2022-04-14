Sports roundup

SOCCER

GIRLS

Rogers 6,

Rogers Heritage 0

Grace Stahr scored three goals and added an assist in Rogers' win over Rogers Heritage.

Grace Nowlin had two goals while Hannah Hatfield added one goal and an assist for the Lady Mounties. Wesley Jackson contributed two assists.

BOYS

Fayetteville 1, Springdale Har-Ber 0

Skyler Marley scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the only goal of the game against Har-Ber.

Marley's first attempt on the penalty kick was saved by the Har-Ber goalie. But the ball bounced back to Marley and he sent a shot into the opposite corner of the net for the score.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln 7-9, Elkins 0-0

The Lady Wolves swept a doubleheader in 3A-1 Conference action on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in league play.

Lincoln (20-5, 8-0) claimed a 7-0 win in the opener behind the pitching of Brinkley Moreton, who fired a one-hitter and struck out 14.

Amber Bryant led the Lady Wolves' offense, going 3-for-4 with 3 RBI. Addie Pershall was 2-for-3 and drove in a run and Kristen Rhine had 2 RBI.

Lincoln was a 9-0 winner in the second game as Moreton again dominated in the circle, allowing 3 hits with 16 strikeouts.

Pershall was 4-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBI for the Lady Wolves. Ryleigh Landrum and Bryant had 2 hits each.

Farmington 11, Berryville 0

Kamryn Uher pitched a complete-game shutout to lead the Lady Cardinals to a 4A-1 Conference win.

Grace Boatright had a big day at the plate for Farmington, going 2-for-4 with a double and 4 RBI. Isabella Hulsey had a 2-run triple and Kennedy Griggs was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI.

Harrison 11, Prairie Grove 7

The Lady Goblins took control in the middle innings and claimed a 4A-1 Conference win.

Prairie Grove took a 4-0 lead in the first before Harrison scored the next 10 runs.

Ryleigh Keele belted two home runs and drove in 5 runs to lead the Lady Goblins. Claire Cecil was 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.

Kinnison Hamilton homered for Prairie Grove and Kaylee Kincaid added a double and 2 RBI.

Gentry 17, Huntsville 0

The Lady Pioneers bashed 18 hits in a run-rule win Tuesday in 4A-1 Conference action.

Mazzi Jones was 3-for-4 with 2 triples for Gentry and Madi Voyles was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and 4 RBI. Faviola Lopez-Najar was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI.

Kyleigh Wheaton earned the win in the circle with 3 strikeouts.

Greenwood 11-12,

Siloam Springs 1-0

The Lady Bulldogs swept a 5A-West Conference twinbill on Tuesday.

Greenwood rolled to an 11-1 win in the opener and completed the sweep with a 12-0 win in game two.

Haley McAdams allowed 4 hits in the opener, and Greenwood bashed three triples and three more doubles. Taylor Nichols was 3-for-3 with 2 RBI. Macey Cutsinger, Charlize Taylor and Brianna Taylor all had 2 hits.

In the second game, Maddison Cartwright was 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBI. Cutsinger was 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBI. Charlize Taylor was 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.

PREP BASEBALL

Farmington 10,

Harrison 6

Case Enderland had a home run and drove in four runs as Farmington earned a 4A-1 Conference win over Harrison and gave Cardinals coach Jay Harper his 300th career victory.

Farmington (12-6-1, 4-1) trailed 5-4 after three innings but took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth. Lawson DeVault's double drove in Luke Elsik, who had reached on an error, then Enderland singled to drive in DeVault and later scored on another Harrison miscue for a 7-5 lead.

The Goblins pulled within 7-6 in the fourth on an RBI double by Dylan Block, but Farmington answered in the sixth when Elsik doubled and scored when DeVault reached on an error. Trey Hill then closed out the scoring with a two-run home run.

Michael White had a solo home run in the second for Farmington, while Enderland belted a three-run shot in the third. Cy Madden had a three-run home run for Harrison, which suffered its first conference loss.

Greenwood 5-5,

Siloam Springs 4-7

Greenwood scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Siloam Springs in game one of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday in Greenwood.

Siloam Springs (9-11, 2-6) held off the Bulldogs 7-5 in game two to salvage a split of the series.

James Wright scored on a wild pitch to complete the Bulldogs' rally in game one.

Greenwood (8-11, 4-4) trailed 4-3 to open the inning. Dylan Strozier walked to open the inning and Wright singled. An error led to Greenwood tying the game 4-4 and Wright advanced to third base on a groundout.

He scored on the wild pitch with two outs.

Siloam Springs scored all four of its runs in the first inning, while Greenwood answered with two runs.

Greenwood pulled within 4-3 in the second when Strozier hit a solo home run.

Wyatt Pennington and Lucas Junkermann each had two hits for the Panthers.

Austin Mitchell pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs.

Greenwood took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first of game two, but Siloam Springs scored three in the second. Greenwood added single runs in the second and fourth to tie the game.

Siloam Springs scored four in the top of the sixth to take a 7-3 lead. Greenwood scored single runs in the sixth and seventh.

Christian Ledeker and Landen Fain each had three hits for Siloam Springs, while Junkermann and Nick Driscoll each had two hits and an RBI. Fain and Junkermann each scored two runs. Nolan Wills had three RBI.

Jacob Gilbert pitched the first four innings for Siloam Springs before being relieved by Spencer Stephenson, who got the win. Ryder Winfrey picked up the save by retiring the last two outs.