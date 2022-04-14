Springdale school officials planning how to rebuild after tornado

March 30 tornado

An EF-3 tornado touched down in Johnson at 4:04 a.m. March 30 near the Northwest Arkansas Mall and ran for 5.2 miles before lifting at 4:12 a.m. to the east of the Springdale Municipal Airport. The tornado cut a 350-yard path through neighborhoods and businesses with top speeds of 143 mph.

Source: National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

SPRINGDALE -- George Elementary School experienced an outpouring of community support after the March 30 tornado, according to school officials.

School Board members heard a report about tornado damage and cleanup at their meeting Tuesday.

The storm destroyed the school gym and outside playground equipment, according to Jeremy White, director of maintenance. The kitchen and cafeteria dining area was also damaged, along with the southwest hall, he said.

A quick response from school staff, volunteers and local contractors enabled the school to reopen the next day, White said.

Now the district is working toward making plans to repair and rebuild, according to Superintendent Jared Cleveland.

Police and firefighters did an outstanding job of responding to the emergency, Cleveland said.

White said he was able to get on site quickly after the storm and had contractors, board members, volunteers and other school districts reach out with offers to help before 6 a.m.

"We had hundreds of people there within an hour and a half to start cleanup efforts," he said.

By 9:30 a.m., the cafeteria roof had a temporary patch to keep rain water out, he said. Architects, structural engineers and insurance adjusters came together before 2 p.m. to inspect the building and declared it structurally sound. Kitchens were repaired enough to be functional that Friday, and by Monday the playground was reopened, he said.

Thirty-four community partners -- including businesses, nonprofits, other school districts and individuals -- donated to the Treehouse Pantry after the storm, according to Damon Donnell, director of student services. The pantry provides support and resources to students and their families. Springdale students and families volunteered to hand out diapers and food during giveaway events, Donnell said.

All seven of the board members were involved in tornado relief, Cleveland said.

Board president Michelle Cook went directly to the Treehouse Pantry when she found out about the tornado damage, where she witnessed school staff and volunteers spring into action, she said.

"We have the greatest team," Cook said. "They should all wear superhero capes. Everyone was there in the rain."

Principal Justin Swope said the school compiled a list of 100 students who were impacted by the tornado, ranging from power outages to displaced from their homes.

Students and families are receiving support from counselors and social workers, Swope said. The counseling team has also responded to help students.