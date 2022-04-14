Super Quiz: One-Syllable Cities

1. An anagram for "more." -- Italy

2. Idiom: Open a can of --------. -- Germany

3. The capital city of a state in Australia.

4. An anagram for "rock." -- Ireland

5. His parents wanted him to marry a -------- girl and settle down. -- France

6. An anagram for "minks." -- Belarus

7. An anagram for "louse." -- South Korea

8. A piece of this can be used to produce a spark. -- Michigan, U.S.

9. The third largest city in Siberia. -- Russia

ANSWERS:

1. Rome

2. Worms

3. Perth

4. Cork

5. Nice

6. Minsk

7. Seoul

8. Flint

9. Omsk