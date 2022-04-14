Super Quiz: One-Syllable Cities

1. An anagram for "more." -- Italy
2. Idiom: Open a can of --------. -- Germany
3. The capital city of a state in Australia.
4. An anagram for "rock." -- Ireland
5. His parents wanted him to marry a -------- girl and settle down. -- France
6. An anagram for "minks." -- Belarus
7. An anagram for "louse." -- South Korea
8. A piece of this can be used to produce a spark. -- Michigan, U.S.
9. The third largest city in Siberia. -- Russia
ANSWERS:
1. Rome
2. Worms
3. Perth
4. Cork
5. Nice
6. Minsk
7. Seoul
8. Flint
9. Omsk