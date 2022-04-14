Teen shot in Springdale; one man arrested

SPRINGDALE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested early Wednesday in connection with aggravated robbery, during an incident in which another man was shot, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

Springdale officers responded about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call at 3280 Summer View Ave. about a shooting, the release states.

Officers found William Young, 18, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. They learned the suspects had left the area. Officers rendered first aid to Young until paramedics arrived to take him to a local hospital, according to the release.

Police learned Young had been in a vehicle with at least three people when a fight broke out in the car. In the midst of the fight, one person in the car fired a gun, causing the driver to crash; Young and others in the car then got out of the car, and one of them fired a gun, striking Young, according to the release.

Officers identified a suspect based on evidence at the scene. The suspect -- Demonterian Phinisee, 22, of Fayetteville -- was found during a traffic stop in Fayetteville, according to the release. He volunteered to come to the Springdale Police Department for an interview.

Phinisee told police, though he pointed a gun at Young, one of the other occupants of the vehicle, a juvenile, also had a gun and was the one who shot Young outside the car, according to a police report.

Phinisee was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information about it is encouraged to call Springdale police at (479) 751-4542 or the criminal investigation division at (479) 750-8139.