Police beat:Traffic stop ends in 2 men’s arrest;Gun shown, driver charged, police say;NLR man arrested after rape reported

Traffic stop ends in 2 men's arrest

Arkansas State Police arrested two men Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Connor Bean, 21, and Deamitrice Carroll, 19, both of Brinkley, for careless and prohibited driving around 12:45 p.m. Bean was behind the wheel.

The suspects' vehicle pulled over near McCain Mall and the trooper reported someone in the vehicle threw items out that later turned out to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a 9mm handgun.

Both men are charged with two felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and a drug possession charge -- and a misdemeanor count of tampering with evidence.

Gun shown, driver charged, police say

An Arkadelphia man faces several felony charges after State Police say he threatened another driver with a loaded gun in a road rage incident on Interstate 430 on Tuesday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Police pulled over Torey Dixon, 38, around 2:15 p.m. after getting a report that he threatened another driver with a gun. Dixon admitted he had a gun in the vehicle, the report states.

A trooper located a loaded gun in a bag in the rear floorboard that matched a description given by the victim, and later learned the gun had been reported stolen in Arkadelphia. The officer also found several Xanax pills and medical marijuana, the report states.

Dixon is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with seven felonies -- two counts of aggravated assault, one each of possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving of a firearm and simultaneous possession of a firearm, as well as two drug possession charges -- and one misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.

NLR man arrested after rape reported

North Little Rock Police arrested a man Tuesday evening who they say broke into a woman's house and raped her at gunpoint, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a silent panic alarm at a residence on 18th Street, and spoke with a female victim who told them a man broke into her house, put the barrel of a revolver in her mouth and raped her.

The victim told police she tripped the silent alarm during the assault and that the man fled her house as police arrived. She provided detectives with video footage of the crime and was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Detectives identified Christopher Reed, 41, of North Little Rock, as the suspect. He was arrested on a separate warrant, and during questioning detectives noticed he was wearing similar clothing as that worn by the rapist seen on video and had a similar tattoo and scar.

Reed denied he assaulted and raped the woman, but was charged in the crime after the victim was shown a photo lineup and said she was 90% certain Reed was the man who attacked her.

Reed is charged with three felonies -- rape, aggravated assault and aggravated residential burglary.