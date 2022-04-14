UA official says ACT lacking as student-success predictor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Keeping test-optional undergraduate admissions at the University of Arkansas is justified by data on the percentage of students re-enrolling after their first year, UA's top admissions official told faculty leaders Wednesday.

"ACT is not a good predictor. High school GPA is a much better predictor," said Suzanne McCray, UA's vice provost for enrollment management and dean of admissions, referring by name to the college entrance exam most commonly taken in Arkansas.

For UA students with the same high school grade-point average of 3.2-3.3, data show higher one-year retention rates for students without a minimum ACT score of 20 compared with students with an ACT score in the 20-23 range, according to information presented by McCray during a meeting of UA's faculty senate.

"I have a history of believing in scores. But I don't anymore," McCray said. She also called the ACT test "prejudicial" and presented national data showing that students from less affluent families, on average, score worse on the test.

For the past two years, UA has temporarily dropped its minimum ACT score requirement for admission, McCray said. This began when the emergence of the covid-19 pandemic made test-taking difficult.

Faculty senators are expected to vote May 4 on a change to admissions policy for in-state students that would make college entrance exam tests optional for applicants with at least a 3.2 high school grade-point average.

"Between a 3.0 and a 3.2, we will ask for scores," McCray said, later clarifying that applicants would be required to submit scores to be considered for admission. Testing would be required, as it is now, for placement in courses and to meet certain state requirements.

The current policy says now that students in Arkansas with a minimum grade-point average of 3.0 and an ACT base score of 20 meet the university's admission requirements. Test-optional admissions will continue for the fall 2022 application cycle, however.

UA's undergraduate admissions policy for out-of-state students would remain unchanged, stating that students from outside Arkansas may be required to meet higher standards, depending on demand.

Mark Rushing, a UA spokesman, has said that if faculty vote for the policy change, it would still need approval from UA's provost, chancellor and Board of Trustees. The change would be for the 2023-24 academic year, Rushing has said.

McCray said several other universities, including the University of Oklahoma and the University of Kansas, have switched to test-optional admissions.

"We're not the only ones discovering on our campus that tests don't matter," McCray said.

At the meeting, some faculty members spoke in favor of the policy change.

"I'm really happy to see this," said Chris Goering, an english professor.

McCray said that while there's not yet data on graduation rates for students who enrolled without having the previously required minimum ACT score of 20, there would be continued study on student outcomes.

In talking about wanting a policy change, she added: "We wanted to have a scholarship program so that we could give valedictorians a scholarship, every school in the state. We can't do that because we can't admit every valedictorian. There's something really wrong with that."