Veterans wreaths tour continuing in Arkansas





The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit honoring veterans is making its way through Arkansas.

The tour, which started April 8 in Texarkana and has made stops in Camden, Monticello and Mena, will be at the Uptown Mall in Hot Springs on Friday; at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday and at the Jacksonville Museum of Military in Jacksonville on Sunday.

The exhibit offers interactive features, short films and a mobile museum to educate visitors about "the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes" according to a news release. It also serves as an official "welcome home station" for Vietnam veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit best known for placing wreaths on veterans' headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2021, the group placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans' wreaths at more than 3,100 locations in the United States.

Wreaths for veterans can be bought for $15 at the mobile education exhibit and at www.wreathacrossamerica.org.

The stops in Arkansas are sponsored by local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with the Little Rock visit hosted by the Gilbert Marshall and Prudence Hall Chapters of DAR.

Nancy Bartlett is Regent of Gilbert Marshall Chapter in Little Rock.

"The exhibit helps teach about what our veterans have sacrificed," she says. "It will be interactive, with videos of different interviews with veterans and their families. Wreaths purchased at the exhibit will be placed at Little Rock National Cemetery in a wreath-laying ceremony in December."

There will also be certificates presented to veterans for their service and educational activities for children, Bartlett says.

Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, says that the "goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation's heroes. However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits."

The exhibit will continue its Arkansas tour through May 3. Visit facebook.com/WAAHQ for details.

