Walton Family Foundation grant for $6.6 million will help with Bentonville’s Eighth Street improvement

BENTONVILLE -- A grant from the Walton Family Foundation will go toward street improvement.

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday approved the $6.6 million grant.

The money will be used for Eighth Street improvements from Southwest I to Southeast J streets, according to a letter that was part of the council agenda packet from Dennis Birge, city transportation director.

"I am pleased to inform you that your grant request has been approved in the amount of up to $6,600,000.00 to support the final construction phase of the reconstruction of 8th Street in Bentonville, including new bicycle and pedestrian facilities, enhanced intersections for safety and improved traffic flow for all modes of transportation including public transit," Caryl M. Stern, foundation executive director, wrote in a letter to Mayor Stephanie Orman.

The council also approved Crossland Heavy Contractors to do the work estimated at $27.8 million. Walmart will commit a combined $13 million to the project over the next two years, and the city will pay the remaining portion, Birge said.