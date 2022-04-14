Wild Bill's history

Editor, The Commercial:

I read the article about Wild Bill (Hickok.) Just a couple of errors. He is buried in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Deadwood, S.D., not in Illinois, next to his girlfriend Calamity Jane.

(He was born in Illinois) Jane claimed to be his wife, but the only record of this is in Bibles. His only proven marriage was to Agnes Lake. My wife and I stopped in Deadwood in 1997 and we took a picture of the graves. However, that picture was taken on my old HP camera, which now is obsolete and can't be printed.

George L. Beckett,

Newport