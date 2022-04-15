The nation in brief: 4th Ohio redistricting attempt rejected

Fourth Ohio redistricting attempt rejected

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A divided Ohio Supreme Court issued an extraordinary fourth rebuke Thursday of the state's Republican-controlled redistricting panel, declaring map-makers' latest maps for Statehouse districts yet another partisan gerrymander.

By a vote of the same bipartisan 4-3 majority that ruled against the previous three maps, the court ordered the defiant Ohio Redistricting Commission back to the drawing board. It set a May 6 deadline for completing the next plan.

That date falls after a Wednesday deadline set by a federal court for ironing out differences between the court and the commission. It wasn't immediately clear how the ruling would affect the U.S. District Court's path forward. Voting in the May 3 primary has already begun without legislative races listed.

In Thursday's ruling, the court said the commission's latest plan still violates a 2015 constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly by Ohio voters. That amendment says the panel must attempt to avoid partisan favoritism and also must try to distribute districts to reflect Ohio's political makeup, which is split at about 54% Republican and 46% Democratic.

Republicans argued that the fourth set of maps -- like three earlier versions -- met those requirements.

The plan was adopted in a flurry just hours before the last court deadline. The commission's Republican majority left the work of two independent map-makers hired during that round on the cutting-room floor, on the grounds that their work couldn't be done in time.

"The independent map drawers' efforts were apparently little more than a sideshow -- yet more fodder in this political sport," Justice Michael Donnelly wrote in his concurring opinion.

Parents get prison in college scandal

BOSTON -- A California couple were sentenced to eight weeks in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to paying $25,000 to cheat on their son's college admissions test.

Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 52, of Palo Alto, were the 16th and 17th parents to be sentenced in the sprawling bribery scandal. The couple abruptly pleaded guilty in January -- six weeks before they were to go on trial -- to money laundering and mail fraud conspiracy charges.

A federal judge in Boston accepted their plea deal, which also includes a year of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and $12,500 fines.

Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he was "flabbergasted" that the Colburns and other successful parents so easily abandoned their principles to get their kids into college, but he acknowledged they have already faced consequences, including damage to their reputations and financial instability.

"You and many of your co-defendants have already been punished for your selfish, brazen and frankly stupid conduct," Gorton told the couple. "You both have time to make it up to the ones you love, and to society in general."

In brief statements, both parents said they were sorry and accepted responsibility for their actions.

Lawyer: Lawmaker not a target of probe

DALLAS -- Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's lawyer said federal authorities have informed him that he is not the target of an investigation that led FBI agents to search his south Texas home.

Cuellar, who is in the midst of a reelection campaign, denied any wrongdoing in January after agents searched his house in the border city of Laredo as part of an investigation related to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

The congressman's Washington-based attorney, Joshua Berman, said Wednesday that his client is cooperating and that "the Justice Department has informed me that Congressman Cuellar is not a target of the investigation."

Cuellar, who is among the most conservative Democrats in Congress, is locked in a primary runoff with a progressive challenger -- Jessica Cisneros, a 28-year-old immigration attorney. Neither got the more than 50% of the vote needed to win outright in a March primary and they will appear on the ballot again in May.

The search of Cuellar's home was part of an investigation related to Azerbaijan that saw FBI agents serve a raft of subpoenas and conduct interviews in Washington and Texas, a person with direct knowledge of the probe has said. It was unclear what connection the search of Cuellar's home had to the ongoing investigation.

Bite killed man in house full of snakes

POMFRET, Md. -- A man found dead with more than 100 snakes, including cobras and black mambas, died of a snakebite, officials in Maryland said.

The medical examiner's office told local news outlets Wednesday that the man died of "snake envenomation" and the death was accidental.

The 49-year-old man was found dead at his home in Charles County in January.

Authorities said at the time that 124 snakes were inside, including venomous rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, according to WTOP-FM, which reported it took hours to get them all out of the house.



