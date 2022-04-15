



TRAVELERS 3, CARDINALS 2

The Arkansas Travelers (4-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Thursday to break a 1-1 tie, then held on as the Springfield Cardinals (3-4) tried to rally late in front of 4,565 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travelers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Joe Rizzo scored on Patrick Frick's sacrifice fly to left field. The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning when Moises Gomez hit a home run -- his fourth of the season -- to right field.

Arkansas broke the game open in the sixth inning when Zach DeLoach scored on Tanner Kirwer's RBI single to left field on a full-count pitch. Later in the inning, Springfield second baseman Irving Lopez was charged with an error on Matt Scheffler's ground ball, which allowed Rizzo to score for a 3-1 lead.

Lopez made up for the error by scoring on Delvin Perez's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 3-2. The Cardinals had runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the ninth inning. A wild pitch by Travs reliever Travis Kuhn moved lead runner Todd Lott to third, but he and pinch runner Matt Koperniak were stranded when Nick Dunn struck out swinging to end the game.

Cade Marlowe was 2 for 3 with a walk to lead the Travelers from the leadoff spot, while DeLoach was 2 for 4. They accounted for four of the Travelers' seven hits. Levi Stoudt (1-1) earned the pitching victory for the Travelers after allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits with 8 strikeouts over 6 innings. Kuhn got his first save of the season after allowing 1 hit with 1 walk and 2 strikeouts in the ninth.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KKSP-FM, 93.3, in Central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Stephen Kolek (0-0, 6.75 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Kyle Leahy (0-0 9.00 ERA)

TICKETS $13 box; $9 reserved; $7 general admission

PROMOTIONS Fireworks, magnet schedule giveaway

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.





