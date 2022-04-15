Arkansas' average daily new covid cases hit new '22 low

The Arkansas Department of Health has reported 517 new cases of covid-19 over the seven days ending Friday, for an average of less than 74 a day — the lowest this year.

The state's count of cases rose Friday by 75, an increase that was smaller by 14 than the one a day earlier and smaller by 35 than the rise the previous Friday.

The average of 74 new covid cases over a rolling seven-day period was below this year's previous low of 78 a day, which was reached the week ending April 5. The average as of Friday was the lowest since the week ending May 8, 2020.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by three, to 11,336.

After rising the previous three days, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by four, to 1,064, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases. The active case total as of Friday was still up by 29 compared to a week earlier, however.

The state's count of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell by five, to 48. The count was already at its lowest level since March 29, 2020.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by one, to 11, the smallest number since May 17, 2020. Friday marked the second consecutive daily decrease in the state's ventilators in use.

After falling for the previous three days, the number of covid patients reported to be in intensive care rose Friday by two, to 21.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, Arkansas has reported 834,112 cases of covid-19. Of those, 821,476 are considered recovered.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.