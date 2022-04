Little Rock, circa 1950: "MacArthur Birthplace Room, Museum of Natural History" reads the reverse of this card. "General Douglas MacArthur was born here on Jan 25, 1880. Room is furnished in authentic antique furniture and pieces of that period." Today the site holds the Arkansas Museum of Military History, which is well worth a visit.

