Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision that nixed mask mandate in Bentonville schools

The Arkansas Supreme Court found a Benton County Circuit Court judge abused her discretion in her ruling that barred the Bentonville School District from enforcing a mask mandate.

The court's decision, announced Thursday, was written by Chief Justice Dan Kemp. Justice Shawn Womack and Special Justice Howard Brill issued concurring decisions, while Justice Barbara Webb dissented.

Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan in October granted an injunction to prohibit the school district from enforcing its mask mandate, which had been in effect since the school year started Aug. 16. She issued her ruling in a case where three parents had sued the district.

The School Board appealed Duncan's decision.

"From the outset of our appeal, we've maintained the lower court's ruling puts school boards and school administrators in a position to face litigation each time a family doesn't agree with a policy affecting their child," said Leslee Wright, district communications director. "The Arkansas Supreme Court's ruling reaffirms a school board's authority to create an environment that protects students, to the best of their ability, while at school."

The board approved mask mandates for both staff and students 3 and older on Aug. 11 by a 5-2 vote. The policy stated they must wear masks indoors and while riding in school vehicles, with some exceptions.

The board renewed its commitment to that policy Sept. 21 -- again, by a 5-2 vote -- but also agreed Superintendent Debbie Jones may relax the rules if reports of new, known covid-19 infections over a 14-day period dropped below 30 per 10,000 district residents.

















Matthew Bennett, Elizabeth Bennett and Matt Sitton were listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, originally filed Aug. 18. It named Jones and all seven board members as defendants. They claimed the policy violated their constitutional rights and wanted a permanent injunction against the district's mask policy. They also requested a temporary restraining order.

Greg Payne, one of the attorneys for the parents in the lawsuit, said he is disappointed by the state Supreme Court's decision, which grants school districts authority to issue mask mandates. He said the court added school boards to the governor and Arkansas Department of Health as those who can issue mandates concerning health issues.

"The governor can now bypass the Legislature and call school districts to have mask mandates issued," he said.

The state Supreme Court did not recognize any limitations on schools to make health care decisions about students, which includes masks and possibly vaccines, Payne said.

The district opposed the request for the order on grounds the parents had not demonstrated the policy violated a fundamental right and failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits.

Duncan found the district did not have the authority to issue the mask mandate. She noted neither Gov. Asa Hutchinson nor the secretary of health had issued a mask policy for schools. Both have the authority to issue a policy requiring masks, but the power does not rest with individual school districts, Duncan said.

The district argued in the appeal that Duncan abused her discretion by granting the temporary restraining order and claimed the parents failed to establish their constitutional rights had been violated. The district also claimed in the appeal it was authorized to implement a policy that promoted its students' health and safety, advanced student achievement and facilitated in-person instruction.

The state Supreme Court found Arkansas law allows for a school's broad authority to determine its policies and ruled Bentonville had properly authorized its policy.

The court found the parents failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits of the case and the mask policy did not violate the parents' fundamental rights.

The court reversed Duncan's ruling and sent it back to her for entry of an order consistent with the higher court's opinion.

Brill agreed with the majority of the justices, but wrote a separate opinion where he states parents have a right to be informed about their children's education and have a right to be heard on school matters such as curriculum and textbooks. Brill said parents do not have a constitutional right to micromanage the operation of the schools.

Webb wrote a dissenting opinion, saying a school board is not permitted to infringe on a fit parent's health decision for his or her child by imposing a mandate that is beyond its authority and also infringes on constitutional rights long recognized by the state and U.S. supreme courts.

Payne also represented several parents in the Fayetteville School District who sued that district in November to end its mask mandate. Last month, however, the parents in that case voluntarily dropped their lawsuit.

The plaintiffs were to make essentially the same legal arguments in that case as the attorneys representing the Bentonville parents made to the state Supreme Court last month, Payne said. In addition, the Fayetteville School District recently repealed its mask mandate, so there was no practical purpose in pursuing the case, he said.