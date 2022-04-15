The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 14, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-21-498. Bentonville School District; Dr. Debbie Jones, Superintendent, in Her Official Capacity; Eric White, School Board President, in His Official Capacity; Matt Burgess, Board Member, in His Official Capacity; Kelly Carlson, Board Member, in His Official Capacity; Brent Leas, Board Member, in His Official Capacity; Willie Cowgur, Board Member, in His Official Capacity; Joe Quinn, Board Member, in His Official Capacity; and Jennifer Faddis, Board Member, in Her Official Capacity v. Matt Sitton, Matthew Bennett, and Elizabeth Bennett, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Special Justice Howard W. Brill joins. Womack, J., and Special Justice Howard W. Brill concur. Webb, J., dissents. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CR-93-1071. Randall Thomas McArty v. State of Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se fourth petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis and motion for appointment of counsel. Petition and motion denied. Wood, J., concurs.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-21-517. Leslie Rutledge, Individually and as Attorney General of the State of Arkansas v. Pratt Cates Remmel, Jr.; Gale Stewart; Glen Hooks; Robert B. Leflar; Elaine Dumas; Michael B. Dougan; Harvey Joe Sanner; and Jackie Simpson, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed and dismissed in part; dismissed in part; and remanded. Motion to strike denied. Special Justice John R. Scott joins. Womack, J., concurs. Baker and Wynne, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part. Webb, J., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-485. Michael Henderson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood and Webb, JJ., concur in part and dissent in part.