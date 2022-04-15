Arkansas’ tally of hospitalized covid patients falls to lowest level since March 2020

A day after hitting a new 23-month low, Arkansas' tally of hospitalized covid-19 patients fell further Thursday, reaching its lowest level since March 2020.

The state's case count rose by 89, an increase that was smaller by 38 than the one a day earlier and by 16 than the rise the previous Thursday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,333.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said six of the deaths reported Thursday happened within the past month.

Of the others, one was from late last year, and the other was from late January, he said.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number hospitalized fell by 11, to 53, its lowest reported level since March 29, 2020 -- less than three weeks after the state's first case was identified.

Cima called the number as of Thursday as "astonishingly low."

















"It's hard to imagine them falling below this point, but I guess it's possible," Cima said.

He said vaccines, treatments and immunity from previous infections have contributed to the drop.

"Back in 2020, virtually the entirety of the population in Arkansas and the country in general was susceptible to infection," Cima said.

"Now, through, certainly, natural infection, but importantly through vaccination, the number of truly susceptible individuals in Arkansas is certainly lower."

Continuing the state's relatively flat trajectory of new cases over the past couple of weeks, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell by about two, to 79.

That was down slightly from about 80 a day the previous week but still up slightly from this year's low of 78 a day over the seven days ending April 5.

With new cases slightly outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 11, to 1,068, which was up by 46 compared with the active case total a week earlier.

After not changing for at least the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by two, to 12, its lowest level since May 18, 2020.

Falling for at least the third day in a row, the number who were in intensive care fell by three, to 19, its lowest level since at least May 2020.

Arkansas Children's, which had two covid-19 patients at its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale on Wednesday, didn't have any Thursday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said in an email.

She said she didn't know the last time the pediatric hospitals had no covid-19 patients.

"That figure only represents this moment in time and could change immediately," DeMillo said.

Hospitals in Washington and Benton counties had a total of three covid-19 patients Thursday, down from five Wednesday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council, a business group.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock, which briefly had no patients with an active covid-19 infection at one point late last month, had six Thursday, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

"This has been pretty steady, having six or seven patients over the last several days," she said.

She said two of the patients Thursday were in intensive care, but none was on a ventilator. Three of the six patients had been fully vaccinated, she said.

MAP UPDATED

Meanwhile, for the second week in a row, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control map indicated that no Arkansas counties were subject to a recommendation that people wear masks in public places to curb the spread of covid-19.

The map uses new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds to assign counties a "covid-19 community level."

An update to the map last week resulted in the level dropping from "high," meaning masks are recommended, to "medium" in Arkansas and Monroe counties as a result of a drop in hospital admissions in those counties.

The level in those counties fell further, to "low," under the latest update, on Thursday, as admissions continued to drop.

The level remained medium in 11 other Arkansas counties, including Pulaski, and low in the remaining 62.

In counties with a medium covid-19 level, the CDC recommends that people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe covid-19 talk to their health care providers about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in medium-level counties also should consider wearing masks around people who have a high risk of severe illness, according to the CDC.

In counties with low covid-19 levels, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

The update Thursday was the third time since the CDC unveiled its guidance based on the levels in late February that no Arkansas counties were subject to a mask recommendation.

The other time was March 24-March 30, when all the state's counties were labeled as having a low covid-19 level.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 23, on Thursday, followed by Benton County with 15 and Saline County with eight.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 834,037.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 2,667, the first daily increase in four days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Only 75 of the doses reported Thursday went to people receiving the vaccine for the first time.

More than half the total increase was from doses classified on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard as not having an "available dose number."

That's how the department is listing second booster doses, which were authorized late last month for people who are 50 or older or have compromised immune systems.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 2,578, which was still up from an average of 2,218 the previous week.

A day after topping 500 for the first time since late February, the average for first doses fell to 472.

According to the CDC, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Thursday at 66.4%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 54.2%.

The percentage of those fully vaccinated who had received a booster dose remained at 39.1%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 46th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 77.3% of people had received at least one dose, and 65.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 45.3% had received a booster dose.