Arkansas vs. LSU Game 2: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Friday, 6 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (10,531) in Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 26-7, 9-4 SEC; LSU 23-10, 7-6 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 3; LSU lost 1

LAST 10 Arkansas 7-3; LSU 7-3

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 776-409 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,096-568 in 28th season overall in Division I; LSU: Jay Johnson — 23-10 in first season at LSU and 303-166 in ninth season overall in Division I.

SERIES LSU leads 75-37

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated LSU 5-4 on Friday in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (5-2, 4.54 ERA in 41 2/3 innings) vs. LSU RHP Blake Money (2-2, 4.68 ERA in 42 1/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Friday night will have a high near 74 degrees and a low near 51 in Fayetteville. Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 7 p.m. Southwest winds could gust up to 30 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.57; LSU 3.46

Earned Runs Per Game: Arkansas 7.30; LSU 8.36

Batting Average: Arkansas .285; LSU .301

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .221; LSU .222

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .492; LSU .526

On-Base Percentage:Arkansas .398; LSU .417

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; LSU .958

NOTABLE LSU swept Mississippi State last week at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., one week after Arkansas defeated Mississippi State in two of three games in Fayetteville....The Razorbacks have won the past two series against the Tigers....LSU coach Jay Johnson was 1-1 against Arkansas prior to coaching the Tigers. While coach at Arizona, Johnson won a game against the Razorbacks in Frisco, Texas, in 2017, and lost a game to Arkansas in San Diego in 2018....LSU infielder Jacob Berry was Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's 2021 national co-freshman of the year while playing at Arizona. Berry was also a semifinalist for last year's Dick Howser Trophy that was won by Arkansas' Kevin Kopps....Arkansas has not lost a regular-season series at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2019....The Razorbacks entered the series with a one-game lead over LSU, Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings.