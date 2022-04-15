Arkansas vs. LSU Game 3: How to watch and listen, forecast, pitching matchup, team comparisons

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Saturday, 2 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium (10,531) in Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 27-7, 10-4 SEC; LSU 23-11, 7-7 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 4; LSU lost 2

LAST 10 Arkansas 7-3; LSU 6-4

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 777-409 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,097-568 in 28th season overall in Division I; LSU: Jay Johnson — 23-11 in first season at LSU and 303-167 in ninth season overall in Division I.

SERIES LSU leads 75-38

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated LSU 4-0 on Friday in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be streamed by SEC Network-Plus and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Brett Dolan (play-by-play) and Troy Eklund (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 4.81 ERA in 43 innings) vs. TBA

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees in Fayetteville. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Northeast winds could gust up to 25 mph.

TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.46; LSU 3.49

Earned Runs Per Game: Arkansas 7.22; LSU 8.10

Batting Average: Arkansas .284; LSU .295

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .217; LSU .223

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .496; LSU .515

On-Base Percentage:Arkansas .396; LSU .412

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; LSU .959

NOTABLE LSU swept Mississippi State last week at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville, Miss., one week after Arkansas defeated Mississippi State in two of three games in Fayetteville....The Razorbacks have won the past three series against the Tigers and are attempting to sweep LSU for the first time since 2011....LSU coach Jay Johnson was 1-1 against Arkansas prior to coaching the Tigers. While coach at Arizona, Johnson won a game against the Razorbacks in Frisco, Texas, in 2017, and lost a game to Arkansas in San Diego in 2018....LSU infielder Jacob Berry was Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's 2021 national co-freshman of the year while playing at Arizona. Berry was also a semifinalist for last year's Dick Howser Trophy that was won by Arkansas' Kevin Kopps....Arkansas has not lost a regular-season series at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2019....The Razorbacks entered the series with a one-game lead over LSU, Alabama and Auburn in the SEC West standings.