Arts organizations hold reception

The Grand Prairie Arts Council and Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart hosted a reception for the Decorative Arts and the Arkansas County School Exhibit on April 5. Contest winners were also announced.

In attendance were community members, board members, Decorative Art winners and youth and their family who had works on exhibit from school or from the After School Art Classes at the arts center, according to a news release.

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts winners in the Decorative Arts category for the 2022 exhibit are as follows:

Quilting – Small

First Place and Best of Show "Soul Sister"/Lorie Bernhardt.

Second Place "A Dog and her Boy"/Lorie Bernhardt.

Third Place Miscellaneous Woodland Creatures/Lorie Bernhardt.

Needlepoint/Counted Cross Stitch

First Place "The Last Supper"/Charlotte Stauber.

Second Place "Racehorse at Oaklawn"/Kay Sparks.

Knitting/Crochet

First Place "Rozeta"/Teresa Lazenby.

Second Place "Malia Beanie"/Teresa Lazenby.

Miscellaneous

First Place "Camp Swampy Gentle Frog's Club"/Shelly Barber.

Second Place "Double Bear Paw"/Jennifer Price.

Third Place "A Basket of Sunshine"/Shelly Barber.

Third Place "Log Cabin Barn Quilt"/Jennifer Price.

In addition to Decorative Arts, the Arkansas County School Exhibit features selected works by students in kindergarten through sixth grades from Holy Rosary Catholic School, Stuttgart Public Schools and the After School Program with the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie.

The exhibits can be found on the website at www.grandprairiearts.com. To see the exhibits in person, participants should contact the arts center to arrange an appointment. Details: (870) 673-178 or arts001@centurytel.net.