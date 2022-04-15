Community Briefs 4-15-22

Superintendent scholarships available

The Anthony, Gathen, Rainey and Tolbert Scholarship is available and 2022 graduating high school seniors have until May 1 to apply.

The $1,000 scholarship, to be given at each school district, was developed to assist students from low-income families in going to college. The student must have a minimum grade point average of 2.50 and provide a letter detailing what makes them deserve this honor and their career education choice. Applications are available by contacting the high school counselors of each school district.

The scholarship was created by retired former school district superintendents, Frank Anthony, Thomas Gathen, David Rainey, and Andrew Tolbert, according to a news release.

Anthony was superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District for 12 ½ years. Gathen was superintendent at Dollarway for 10 years. Rainey was superintendent at Dumas for three years. Mr. Tolbert served for 13 years as superintendent at Warren. With their combined contributions of $4,000, it is their hope that a deserving student in each school district will have an opportunity to attend college.

ASU honors graduates

A local resident is among top graduates honored by Arkansas State University's College of Education and Behavioral Science.

Honorees include Brittani S. Hill of Pine Bluff, Master of Science degree in early childhood services, according to a news release.

The departmental awards are presented to the graduate in each degree program who has most excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to the department.

Local UA Little Rock students win awards

Two local University of Arkansas at Little Rock students won awards highlighting their skills in representing Arab countries in international politics, according to a news release.

Local honorees were:

Faith Herd of Pine Bluff, who received the Distinguished Delegation Award for her representation of Qatar in the Special Council on Poverty and Unemployment.

Logan Mosley of White Hall, who received the Distinguished Delegation Award for his representation of Iraq in the Council of Social Affairs.

They were among five winners. The student diplomats received awards during the Bilateral Chamber Regional Model Arab League held Feb. 12-13 at Houston.

Area Agency announces menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, poke cake, and milk.

Tuesday -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries and milk.

Wednesday -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookies, and milk.

Thursday -- Oven fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapple pie, and milk.

Friday -- Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Highway proposal revised

A proposed amendment to the Arkansas Department of Transportation's (ArDOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2021-2024 was published for review on March 28. This proposal has been revised, dated April 1 and is available for public comment until April 30. Visit www.ardot.gov/stip to view the revised amendment.

The purpose of this proposed STIP amendment is to allocate and utilize funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) that was apportioned to the state of Arkansas for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI).

The amendment may also be reviewed at the ArDOT Central Office or the State Clearinghouse. For details or to request a copy of this proposed STIP amendment by mail, contact the ArDOT Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.

All comments should be submitted to STIP@ardot.gov or in writing to: Arkansas Department of Transportation, Jared Wiley, P.E., Assistant Chief Engineer – Planning, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Arkansas 72203.