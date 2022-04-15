Marriage Licenses

Andrew Hopkins, 34, and Tristan Jenkins, 26, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Lienemann, 30, and Molly Simmons, 26, both of Little Rock.

Matthew McGhee, 23, and Madeline Hall, 24, both of Searcy.

Alvin Hooks, 45, and Denise Settles, 50, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

22-1274. Mary McHolan v. Larry McHolan.

22-1276. Suzanne Lignon v. Michelle Gballou.

22-1277. Claudia Ronquillo v. Pedro Marquez.

22-1278. Rachel O'Quinn v. Christopher O'Quinn.

22-1279. Angel Gray v. Anthony Gray.

22-1283. Elsie Sigman v. Ronnie Sigman.

22-1284. Danyelle Hegwood v. Erik Hegwood.

22-1286. Carmen Green v. Garland Green II.

22-1288. Ciara Frazier v. Jonathan Frazier.

GRANTED

20-544. Amanda Reep v. Casey Reep.

21-1528. Jacqueline Brooks v. Roy Boyd.

21-1630. Richard Bradford v. Mary Bradford.

21-2145. Neil Deininger v. Michelle Deininger.