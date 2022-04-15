Desha County woman fatally shot

A Desha County woman was fatally shot at her home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Joan Lemonds, 68, was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m., according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

The Desha County sheriff's office has arrested a man who is being held, pending the filing of formal charges, the release states.

Authorities said the shooting occurred inside the residence, located west of Watson on Arkansas 277, and was preceded by what a neighbor described as an argument between Lemonds and the suspected gunman.

Special agents with the state police criminal investigation division are investigating.