Easter Brings Life

"But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." – 1 Corinthians 15:57.

Easter is about Jesus' resurrection from the dead after dying for our sins on the cross at Calvary. While many will hide eggs, give presents, and have family meals, Easter isn't really about any of that. Not to upset anyone's kids, but Easter has nothing to do with a bunny.

Now, is it wrong to do any of these things? My family will gather for meals, we will give our kids Easter baskets and candy, and we will hide eggs for our young kids to find. But we will not let those things overshadow the real reason for Easter – Jesus died and rose again!

The real symbols of Easter aren't eggs and a bunny – they are a cross and an empty tomb. Jesus brings life because he defeated sin, death, and the grave. That's way better than any rabbit that brings candy (although eggs coming from a rabbit are a bit strange anyway).

Jesus' resurrection from the dead defeated the power of death for those who believe in Him. Now, death no longer masters them because Romans 6:9 says, "We know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again and death no longer has mastery over Him."

While death still happens and brings things such as heartache, grief, and loss, the believer in Christ no longer needs to fear death because it has been swallowed up in victory (1 Corinthians 15:54). Isaiah said, "He will swallow up death forever. The Sovereign Lord will wipe away the tears from all faces." Paul even goes on in 1 Corinthians 15:55 (quoting Hosea 13:14) and taunts death, showing the Christian there is nothing to fear. "O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?" Sin left its sting, like a wasp, in Jesus. Jesus paid the price for sin so we wouldn't have to pay anything (2 Corinthians 5:21). Jesus died but defeated death. His triumph over death gives us victory over death in the world and life in heaven.

Romans 5:12-21 says sin entered the world through Adam and brings death. This death comes to all people because all have sinned. Jesus came, and His gift of grace and forgiveness is given to all who trust in Him.

He fulfilled the law concerning sin and fulfilled righteousness (Romans 6:14; 7:6). Jesus conquered death by being raised from the dead. He paid the penalty Himself, satisfied God's wrath towards sin but conquering it, and fulfilled the law by "redeeming us from the curse of the Law, having become a curse for us."

Jesus' blood cleanses us from all sin (1 John 1:7; Hebrews 9:22). Death has no more power over the Christian. Hebrews 2:14-15 says Jesus shared in our humanity, broke the power and fear of death, and defeated Satan. The good news of Easter is found in 1 Corinthians 15:57, "But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." Death and Hades were thrown into the lake of fire (Revelation 20:14).

So this Easter, if your family uses the bunnies, eggs, gifts, meals, and baskets, use them as tools to bring the Good News of the Gospel to your friends and family. Don't just spend an hour on Sunday remembering Jesus' sacrifice and the rest of the time on the commercialized Easter symbols that can easily distract from Jesus and Easter.

While delicious, a chocolate bunny never saved anyone. Whatever you use or don't use, don't forget the cross and the empty tomb. They are real symbols of Jesus' sacrifice for your sin and are where we find true life in Christ and the real meaning of Easter.

Stephen Harrison is the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall. He is the lead pastor of The Summit Church Saline County.

