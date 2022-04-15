Fatal Delta shooting brings suspect’s arrest

A man was arrested and is held in jail after the shooting death of a Desha County woman Wednesday, pending formal charges.

The Arkansas State Police said Joan Lemonds, 68, who lived on Arkansas 277 west of Watson, was fatally shot at her home shortly before 1 p.m. The Desha County sheriff's office asked state police to conduct a criminal investigation.

The shooting inside the residence was preceded by an argument between Lemonds and the suspect, as described by a neighbor, according to a news release from state police.

The suspect was not named.

"Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division are continuing their investigative work today while keeping the Desha County prosecuting attorney updated on the physical evidence recovered so far and the statements from witnesses," according to the release.