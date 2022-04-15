‘Father Stu’

81 Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Malcolm McDowell, Teresa Ruiz

Director: Rosalind Ross

Rating: R

Running time: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Playing theatrically

It is inspiring to see Mark Wahlberg throw himself wholeheartedly into a role, and Stuart Long is a real-life character worthy of an actor's utter commitment.

As depicted in "Father Stu," Long's story is memorable because he was unlikely to take up the priesthood. Even though the Catholic Church vividly recounts miracles, it's nonetheless surprising that a fellow with a rap sheet and who had no previous interest in the Church took up the cloth.

The film begins with Long struggling with his surly alcoholic father Bill (Mel Gibson). Bill seems so caustic and abusive, it's a wonder little Stu ever grew up.

As a grownup, Stu discovers that bleeding profusely when punches aren't coming at him is a sure sign his boxing career is over. Stuart has clearly chosen the wrong profession, and his gift for antagonizing local cops in the Northwest isn't the sort of skill he can monetize.

Without any previous theatrical experience, Stu figures moving to Los Angeles to take up acting might be a reasonable option. Unfortunately, legions of others are fighting for the same gigs. On the plus side, Stuart pursues a young woman named Carmen (Teresa Ruiz) and is so determined to spend time with her, he even starts attending her church.

What makes "Father Stu" more than an attempt to proselytize the audience is that Stu's journey isn't simple, and discovering his faith poses genuine challenges. After a motorcycle accident almost kills him, Stu is convinced that God has called him to the priesthood, even though that now means that he and Carmen won't be an item.

It's safe to say the relationship is strained.

Even the Church is hesitant to take him on. With a spotty education and a permanent record loaded with regrettable encounters with law enforcement, Monsignor Kelly (Malcolm McDowell) is rational in rejecting Stu's application. Then again, Saint Paul wasn't a likely spokesman for Christ either until he had his encounter on the road to Damascus.

Writer-director Rosalind Ross has found a real-life story that is intriguing even if you've ignored the Church or were eager to escape from Sunday School once you reached adulthood. Unlike a lot of "faith-based" or "Christian" films I've endured, "Father Stu" does pose some difficult questions and criticizes the Church for not welcoming eager and capable servants like Stu. When the once athletic Stu discovers that his body is now failing him, the Church isn't as supportive as it should be.

Wahlberg gains and loses weight with an abandon that would make Robert De Niro jealous. His dedication rivals that of Stu, so it's easy to join him on the journey. The rest of the cast is unusually solid for a faith-based film. Two-time Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver (as Stu's long-suffering mom) and McDowell are not the sort of folks who normally appear in these movies, but they do help "Father Stu" seem less like a sermon.

Because Stu's story is often engrossing, it's a shame that "Father Stu" isn't as consistently driven as Wahlberg. It would be helpful to get further into Stu's story as he moves from heathen to heavenly pursuits. We know he has been arrested, but the specifics of his offenses seem vague.

Having Wahlberg and Gibson cuss gives the movie an authenticity that's lacking in these sorts of movies, but Gibson's off-screen baggage is hard to overlook here.

It has been decades since his DUI and his disgusting remarks at a Jewish sheriff's deputy who was rightly taking him to be booked. Gibson plays bitter effortlessly, but it's still baffling why Ross chose to have him as Bill tell Stu that Hitler would have been more likely to join the Anti-Defamation League than his son was to become a priest. With any other actor, the line might have been appropriately sarcastic, but with Gibson, it's stomach churning. It's a small moment that ends up marring all that comes before and after it.

Stuart's life proves that miracles aren't a thing of the past. "Father Stu" isn't as persuasive.