Today

Spring Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Bentonville Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today & Saturday, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free; artwork for sale. Email dlanuti@gmail.com.

“Laura Ingalls Wilder: Voice of the Prairie’ — Presented by Arts Live, 6:30 p.m. today; 2 & 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale.$10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

“Mariposa/Butterfly” — Two neighbors live side by side in Texas, where a low fence separates their gardens, but much more divides them from one another, 7 p.m. today; 3 & 7 p.m. Saturday, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org .

The Great Passion Play — 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 935 Passion Play Road in Eureka Springs. $15-$30. greatpassionplay.org .

“Ride the Cyclone” — What happens when a carnival fortune teller gives you one more chance at life, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, University Theatre at the Global Campus Theatre on the Fayetteville square. Free, but reservations required.uark.universitytickets.com.

Saturday

Battle of Fayetteville — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Headquarters House Museum, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Free.washcohistoricalsociety.org.

Super Saturday — Afrique Aya, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Hear Our Voices — With Yup’ik artist Chuna McIntyre from Eek, in Southwest Alaska, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville via YouTube in the MONAH Great Room. Free. monah.us.

Cemetery Driving Tour — 12:30 p.m., starts from Bella Vista Historical Museum. $15-$25. Reservations at 855-2335.

“Man With a Movie Camera” — Hosted by Cinema of the Ozarks with live accompaniment by Montopolis, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12.arkansaspublictheatre.org, cinemaozk.org.

— BECCA MARTIN-BROWN BMARTIN@NWADG.COM