Gentry FFA Plant Sale is taking root

GENTRY -- The Gentry FFA Annual Pioneer Plant Sale will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday for FFA parents and the faculty of Gentry Schools. The plant sale will open to the public on from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and April 22.

All of the plants grown from the plant sale are propagated, grown from purchased baby plugs or from seeds by the students in the agriculture classes. This process starts every September. This is a great project that the students enjoy. Proceeds from the fundraiser help to send FFA students to all of the competitions, conventions and activities throughout the year.

Prices will be:

• Six-packs -- $4

• Four-packs -- $3

• 4-inch pots -- $4

• 6-inch pots -- $6

• Hanging Greenery baskets -- $15

• Hanging Flowering Baskets -- $20

• Patio Pots -- $25

New this year will be potted houseplants in containers made by the students, prices will vary on these.

• Vegetables -- Tomato, Peppers, Cucumbers, Squash, Okra, Melons and Herbs

• Flowers -- Coleus, Impatiens, Sunpatiens, Verbena, Petunia, Geranium, Angel Wing Begonias, Moss Rose, Dianthus, Echinacea and more

• Greenery -- Swedish Ivy, Wandering Jew, Rex Begonias, Coleus, Spider Plant, Bolivian Jew, Oak Leaf Ivy and more

Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Adriana Jessen works with some potted succulents which will be a part of the FFA spring plant sale that will begin on April 20 for parents and school staff and then open to the public on April 21-22.

