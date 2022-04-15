Sections
Gentry FFA Plant Sale is taking root

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Isaac Jessen shows some potted plants which will be a part of the FFA spring plant sale that will begin on April 20 for parents and school staff and then open to the public on April 21-22.

GENTRY -- The Gentry FFA Annual Pioneer Plant Sale will be held from 2-6 p.m. Wednesday for FFA parents and the faculty of Gentry Schools. The plant sale will open to the public on from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and April 22.

All of the plants grown from the plant sale are propagated, grown from purchased baby plugs or from seeds by the students in the agriculture classes. This process starts every September. This is a great project that the students enjoy. Proceeds from the fundraiser help to send FFA students to all of the competitions, conventions and activities throughout the year.

Prices will be:

• Six-packs -- $4

• Four-packs -- $3

• 4-inch pots -- $4

• 6-inch pots -- $6

• Hanging Greenery baskets -- $15

• Hanging Flowering Baskets -- $20

• Patio Pots -- $25

New this year will be potted houseplants in containers made by the students, prices will vary on these.

• Vegetables -- Tomato, Peppers, Cucumbers, Squash, Okra, Melons and Herbs

• Flowers -- Coleus, Impatiens, Sunpatiens, Verbena, Petunia, Geranium, Angel Wing Begonias, Moss Rose, Dianthus, Echinacea and more

• Greenery -- Swedish Ivy, Wandering Jew, Rex Begonias, Coleus, Spider Plant, Bolivian Jew, Oak Leaf Ivy and more

  photo  Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Adriana Jessen works with some potted succulents which will be a part of the FFA spring plant sale that will begin on April 20 for parents and school staff and then open to the public on April 21-22.
  
  photo  Westside Eagle Observer/RANDY MOLL Bailey Lemke, a Gentry FFA member, pinches off old blooms from geranium plants in the greenhouse at Gentry High School in preparation for the upcoming plant sale which begins on April 20 for parents and school staff and opens to the public on April 21-22.
  

Print Headline: Gentry FFA Plant Sale taking root

