The "Clue" cast includes Phoenix Turpin as Wadsworth; Maci Dorrough as Yvette; Maddie Cochran as Scarlet; Hadley Gilmore as Peacock; Faith Cureton as White; E.J. Bonilla as Col. Mustard; Gary Hardin as Professor Plum; and Scotty Weaver as Green, all under the direction of drama teacher Jessica Fisher. (Courtesy Photo)