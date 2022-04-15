Golden Lions pushing forward

PINE BLUFF -- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble used several phrases to describe how the Golden Lions have fared during the first 11 spring football practices, but there was one particular one he said that adequately summed up what he and his assistants have been noticing.

"It's coming together," he said. "It gets better each practice, each day. Some of our new guys are starting to contribute and show what we saw in our evaluations of them, and that's always a good thing. There's good competition at all the positions that we like, and these guys are simply making each other better.

"That's what we want. That was our intent from the beginning, and that's what we're seeing."

There was a lot that Gamble wants to see out of his team in what can be considered their first actual spring session. Covid-19 essentially shut 2020 down, while UAPB played a five-game 2021 schedule that resulted in a Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division title and a berth in the championship game.

The Golden Lions took a step back last fall when depth and continuity plagued them throughout, which was a big reason why they plummeted to a 2-9 finish, including 1-7 in league play, just months after falling eight points shy of winning a SWAC crown. Those hindrances also played roles in UAPB's most recent recruiting class that was heavy on players that could contribute immediately if called upon.

"To be honest, as we evaluate from watching video of one practice to the next, each position grew and got better," Gamble explained. "That's a compliment to the guys we brought in. They're still learning how we do things, but they're catching on quick. Now, the first two days weren't great.

"Kids were trying to figure things out, like which way they're supposed to go when the horn blows. Do I go right, do I go left, those types of issues. But now, things are starting to slow down for them, and you can see the quality and skill set of each kid starting to show."

Gamble pointed out spots that could provide intrigue going into fall camp. Quarterback Skyler Perry, who's coming off a season where he completed 50.3% (153 of 304) of his passes for 1,786 yards, 6 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, could be pushed by both Jalen Macon and Mekhi Hagens – the latter of whom signed in December. Additionally, the running back slots are wide open as well. Perry is the team's returning top rusher, and that's not something the Golden Lions want to repeat.

"Kayvon Britten is really showing some flashes," Gamble said of the Cincinnati native, who ran for 231 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman last year. "He's going to be special. But you've got another guy in Johnny Williams who's here pushing him. We've got depth back there and have guys that will be able to carry the load.

"The defensive backfield has gotten stronger, too, and the wideouts ... they're fast. We want more consistency over there, but we like what we're seeing. And we're looking to add some more guys in the fall."

There have been several other moves that have been made that are expected to bolster a team that's anxious to make amends for last season's missteps.

Gamble has added five new coaches to his staff over the past month and a half, and he believes they've settled in.

Thomas Sims and Jeff Burrow were brought on as co-defensive coordinators, with Sims also leading the defensive front and Burrow guiding the secondary. Jake Bahr is also the Golden Lions' linebacker coach. Offensively, Benjamin Wilkerson is directing the running backs, while Alex Farah is heading the offensive line.

"We've got coaches in the office now that are smiling and grinning each day," Gamble said. "These are veteran coaches with a lot of knowledge. They're able to point some things out even before I do, and that comes with time spent and years put in.

"All of them got in here, and we're like, 'we've got some good players.' A lot of times when new coaches come in, they may say, 'aw man, this guy can't play or that guy can't play.' But it's been the complete opposite with them because they saw pretty quick that we've got some really good players here."

But for now, the primary objective for the Golden Lions from this point until the Sept. 3 season opener is the same as it was on the first day of spring workouts.

"Continue to come together and improve," Gamble said. "I told the guys that we want to get 1% better each day. It's about staying healthy, too, to where we can jump back into offseason training. We look like a Division I football team now, and we want to build off this momentum we've kind of generated in these practices."