Hanging on to first

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks held on to first place in the SEC West with a 5-4 victory over No. 12 LSU on Thursday night at Baum-Walker Stadium before an announced crowd of 10,270.

The Tigers got the tying run on base in the ninth inning when Josh Stevenson hit a two-out single off Brady Tygart.

Tygart then got Tre' Morgan on a fly out to left fielder Jace Bohrofen to end the game.

The Razorbacks (26-7, 9-4) had to beat the Tigers (23-10, 7-6) to keep them from tying the University of Arkansas atop the West standings.

After Josh Berry's RBI singled pulled LSU within 5-4 in the eighth inning, the Tigers left the bases loaded when Tygart got Jordan Thompson on a double-play ground out.

Second baseman Robert Moore fielded the ball up the middle and stepped on second, then threw to first base to keep it a one-run game.

Morgan was awarded first base leading off the eighth inning when Michael Turner was called for catcher's inference.

Morgan swung late on a 2-2 pitch from Evan Taylor and knocked off Turner's glove.

Tygart then came in for Taylor, who struck out the side in the seventh inning after replacing starter Connor Noland.

After a single by Dylan Cross sent Morgan to second base, Berry hit a fly ball that went off the glove of Moore -- who attempted to make an over-the-shoulder catch -- for a single that scored Morgan to cut Arkansas' lead to 4-3.

Cross advanced to third base and Berry to second on a sacrifice bunt by Cade Doughty.

Tygart then walked Josh Pearson to load the bases.

Arkansas scored three runs with two outs in the seventh inning and took a 5-3 lead on Moore's two-run single off Eric Reyzelman.

The Razorbacks got runners on first and second base with two outs on singles by Wallace and Turner against Riley Cooper.

Devin Fontenot came in for Cooper to face Webb, who singled up the middle to tie the game at 3-3. Doughty, the second baseman, fielded the ball, but a sliding Webb beat his throw home, which was up the third-base line.

Reyzelman came in for Fontenot, whose wild pitch advanced Turner and Webb to second and third base.

Moore then pulled a 2-1 pitch past the diving Doughty into right field to put the Razorbacks ahead by two runs.

Noland went 6 innings and allowed 3 runs, 4 hits and 1 walk with 7 strikeouts. He threw 94 pitches, including 62 strikes.

LSU had four consecutive two-out singles and scored three runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead.

Noland hit leadoff batter Hayden Travinski, then struck out Josh Stevenson looking and Morgan swinging.

Crews got LSU's first hit when he singled up the middle and Travinski went to second.

Berry, Doughty and Pearson then followed with RBI singles to put the Tigers ahead.

Noland then got Jordan Thompson on a fly out to center fielder Braydon Webb.

LSU starter Ma'Khail Hilliard went 5 innings and allowed 3 hits, 2 runs and 4 walks with 5 strikeouts.

Bryce Collins came in to pitch the sixth inning for the Tigers, but he was replaced by Trent Vietmeier after issuing a leadoff walk to Moore.

Jalen Battles got an infield single up the middle -- with Moore running on the pitch -- and both runners were safe.

Cooper replaced Vietmeier and struck out Peyton Stovall swinging and struck out Drake Varnado -- pinch-hitting for Zack Gregory -- looking to strand the runners.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Cayden Wallace led off with a single, went to third on a one-out single by Chris Lanzilli and scored on a fielder's choice ground out by Turner.

The Razorbacks made it 2-0 in the third inning without getting a hit.

Gregory drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a one-out walk to Wallace. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Turner was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Webb then draw a walk for an RBI.

Hilliard got out of the inning when Moore lined out to second baseman Doughty.

LSU got its first base runner when Morgan led off the fourth inning with a walk, but Noland then struck out Crews and Berry swinging and Doughty looking.

Today’s game

NO. 12 LSU AT NO. 5 ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 26-7, 9-4 SEC; LSU 23-10, 7-6

STARTING PITCHERS LSU RHP Blake Money (2-2, 4.68 ERA); Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (5-2, 4.54 ERA)

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY LSU*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY LSU*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Arkansas State, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Arkansas State, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*SEC game



