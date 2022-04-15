Hogs hosting numerous high-profile recruits

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his staff continued to host an impressive list of prospects this week, and more are coming this weekend.

Several 4-star recruits by various recruiting services, along with at least one 5-star, plan to be in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Running back Kelvin Black, 5-10, 210, of North Caddo High School in Vivian, La., visited the Razorbacks on Tuesday and left saying, “Everything was amazing.”

Black, who has an offer from Mississippi State, said he would like to visit again. He had 161 carries for 1,846 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates him a 3-star recruit.

Four-star running back Jeremiyah Love, 6-0, 195, of St. Louis Christian Brothers, visited Arkansas on Wednesday. He currently has offers from the Razorbacks, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Iowa, Michigan and numerous other programs.

Love rushed 95 times for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. He had a best of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters as a sophomore, and ESPN rates him the No. 5 running back in the nation.

Sophomore 4-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan, 6-1, 185, of St. Louis Christian Brothers, rode with Love and also visited Arkansas on Wednesday.

“Got a chance to sit in on a few wide receiver meetings,” McClellan said. “Coach (Kenny Guiton) talked about where I might possibly fit within the offense. Also toured the campus and met with the head coach. I also had a chance to visit the track facilities and stadium. It was a good visit.”

McClellan also visited the Razorbacks for the Mississippi State game last Nov. 6. He said he might attend another game this fall.

Offensive lineman Vysen Lang, 6-5, 330 pounds, of Pike Road, Ala., visited Arkansas on Jan. 22 and made a return trip to Fayetteville on Tuesday before leaving Thursday afternoon.

He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Penn State, Louisville and other schools.

Four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr., arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday. He plans to leave Saturday morning.

Baxter, 6-1, 210, has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech and other programs.

He visited the Razorbacks last July and attended the their victory over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas. ESPN rates him the No. 4 running back nationally.

Four-star running back Kalib Hicks, 6-0, 200, of Denton (Texas) Ryan, plans to arrive at Arkansas on Friday. He has offers from the Razorbacks, Alabama, Colorado, Baylor, Missouri and Ole Miss.

Hicks rushed 216 times for 1,448 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior.

Prospects expected to attend Arkansas’ open practice Saturday

'23 4-star defensive line commit Kaleb James, 6-4, 250, of Mansfield, Texas

'24 4-star running back commit Braylen Russell, 6-2, 225, of Hot Springs Lakeside

’23 4-star receiver commit Anthony Evans, 6-2, 170, of Converse (Texas) Judson

’23 4-star tight end commit Luke Hasz, 6-4, 225, of Bixby, Okla.

’23 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, 6-4, 185, of Pittsburg, Calif., has Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn and Ole Miss offers

’23 4-star offensive lineman Connor Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, has Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida offers

’23 4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown, 6-5, 300, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, has Arkansas Georgia, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Florida State offers

’24 4-star linebacker Melvin Laster, 6-2, 237 pounds, of Liberty (Mo.) North, has Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State offers

’24 defensive lineman Charleston Collins, 6-5, 250, of Pine Bluff

’24 defensive back Markeis Barrett, 6-1, 170 of Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville, has Arkansas and Marshall offers

’23 athlete Jamari Person, 6-2, 185, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

'23 athlete Carston Poole, 6-2, 185, of Prescott

’24 running back Aquavious Dunbar, 6-2, 220, of Lake Village, has Arkansas, Baylor and Arkansas State interest

’24 4-star cornerback Zion Ferguson, 6-0, 160, of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, has Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Texas and other offers

’24 4-star athlete Brandon Winton Jr., 6-2, 185, of IMG Academy, has Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee offers

’23 4-star defensive back Tyler Turner of San Antonio (Texas) Brennan is a former Baylor commitment with offers from Arkansas, Texas, Auburn and Michigan State

’23 defensive lineman Caden Wiest, 6-5, 250, of Reed Springs, Mo., has Missouri State, Illinois State and Army offers

’23 quarterback Kenny Minchey, 6-1, 205, of Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II, has Vanderbilt, Memphis and Houston offers.

’23 4-star receiver Ayden Greene, 6-1, 170, of Powell, Tenn., has Arkansas, Tennessee, Virginia and Mississippi State offers

’23 defensive back Kamal Bonner, 6-2, 195, of Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County, has Colorado and Memphis offers

’23 3-star defensive back Tyson Edwards, 6-2, 170, of Overton, Tenn., has Arkansas and Marshall offers

’23 3-star athlete Elijah Rogers, 6-1, 185, of Oak Ridge, Tenn., has Georgia Tech and Eastern Kentucky offers

’23 3-star offensive lineman Barrett Maddox, 6-6, 280, of Clinton, Tenn., has Army and Austin Peay offers

’24 quarterback Josh Keith, 5-9, 165, of Clinton, Tenn.

’23 4-star receiver Brandon Heyward, 5-11, 165, of Oakridge, Tenn., has Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Kentucky offers

’25 offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, 6-4, 315, of Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, has Tennessee and Vanderbilt offers

’25 lineman LeState Williams of Clinton, Tenn.

'23 3-star cornerback Dylan Smith, 6-0, 170, of Denton (Texas) Braswell, has Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Indiana and Louisville offers

’23 4-star cornerback Chance Rucker, 6-1, 180, of Denton (Texas) Ryan, has Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas A&M and TCU offers

’23 4-star defensive back Jordan Castell, 6-2, 190, of Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange, has Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama and Boston College offers

’25 receiver Koby Howard, 5-11, 175, of Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic, has Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee offers

Other visit updates:

’23 4-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 225 pounds, of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga., plans to visit April 23 with his mother and father.

He visited Fayetteville on March 5 and for the Mississippi State game last Nov. 6.

’23 4-star receiver Joshua Manning, 6-3, 190 pounds, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., plans to visit April 18.

’23 4-star running back Dante Dowdell, 6-2, 220, of Picayune (Miss.) Picayune Academy, plans to visit Arkansas on April 23.

’25 quarterback EJ Colson, 6-1, 175, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, plans to attend an Arkansas camp this summer.

’24 quarterback Prentiss Noland, 6-2, 180, of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, said he plans to attend an Arkansas camp this summer.

’23 3-star linebacker commit Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, plans to visit April 21.

’24 4-star linebacker Payton Pierce, 6-2, 225, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, is expected to visit April 23.

’25 quarterback Davi Belfort, 6-0, 180 pounds, of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, had planned to visit Thursday but now has plans to visit in the summer. He has Arkansas, Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and Oregon offers.

’23 4-star receiver Rashid Williams, 6-2, 170, of Pittsburg, Calif., hoped to visit Arkansas in April but now is looking to visit in the summer.