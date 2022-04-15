HOME MOVIES/OPINION

“Julia” (TV-MA, 43-49 minutes, HBO Max) A highly watchable, ridiculously entertaining eight-episode Max Original comedy series, inspired by Julia Child and her long-running television series “The French Chef,” which pioneered the emergence of public television as a new social institution. With Sarah Lancashire (who steals the show), David Hyde Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth, Brittany Bradford, Fran Kranz and Fiona Glascott, with guest appearances by Isabella Rossellini, Judith Light, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, Jefferson Mays, James Cromwell and Adriane Lenox. Executive producer is Christopher Keyser.

“Coast” (not rated, 1 hour, 36 minutes, On Demand) Screened at the 2021 Bentonville Film Festival, this slow-moving, predictable, yet well-cast drama concerns a 16-year-old resident of a central Californian farming community who, desperate to escape the boredom of small-town life, falls for the lead singer of a touring rock band and must decide whether to leave her family and friends behind. With Melissa Leo, Fatima Ptacek, Cristela Alonzo, Mia Rose Frampton, Mia Xitlali, Ciara Bravo, Kane Ritchotte; directed by Jessica Hester and Derek Schweickart.

“See You Then” (not rated, 1 hour, 14 minutes, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Vimeo) This LGBT festival favorite (South by Southwest, Sun Valley, Outfest, Newfest, InsideOut Toronto, Out on Film Atlanta) follows Kris who, a decade after abruptly breaking up with Naomi, invites her to dinner to catch up on their complicated lives, relationships, and Kris’ transition. Over the course of an evening, an unexpected truth is revealed. With Iranian-American actress and trans rights activist Pooya Mohseni and Taiwanese-American actress and singer Lynn Chen; directed by Mari Walker.

“Bleed with Me” (not rated, 1 hour, 20 minutes, Shudder, DVD) A restrained yet effective psychological horror effort in which Rowan is thrilled when the seemingly perfect Emily invites her on a winter getaway to an isolated cabin in the woods. Trust soon turns to paranoia when Rowan wakes up with mysterious incisions on her arm. Is Rowan’s friend stealing her blood? With Lee Marshall, Lauren Beatty, Aris Tyros; directed by Amelia Moses. The DVD includes initial concept footage and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery.

“Deceit” (not rated, 1 hour, Topic) A compelling four-part drama series about the controversial police operation that used an undercover female officer as bait to find the killer of Rachel Nickell, who was stabbed to death on Wimbledon Common in southwest London in 1992. With Niamh Algar, Eddie Marsan, Harry Treadaway; directed by Niall MacCormick.

“La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla” (not rated, 1 hour, 22 minutes, premieres 7 p.m. today on Showtime) This energetic decade-spanning documentary follows a beloved South Bronx matriarch and former member of the Savage Skulls gang as she struggles to remain visible in a rapidly gentrifying community — the home of salsa and hip-hop culture — she helped rebuild in the 1980s. Directed by Raquel Cepeda.

“Last Looks” (R, 1 hour, 50 minutes, DVD, Blu-ray) A huge cast of recognizable characters populates this engaging noir comedy about an ex-LAPD superstar who lives off the grid but comes out of retirement to figure out if an eccentric actor is guilty of killing his wife. The investigation involves all sorts of underworld types, along with high-falutin’ Hollywood bigwigs. With Charlie Hunnam, Mel Gibson, Rupert Friend, Clancy Brown, Method Man, Robin Givens, Morena Baccarin; directed by Tim Kirkby. The DVD and Blu-ray include a making-of featurette.