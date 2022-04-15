Hot Springs family sells business

HOT SPRINGS -- Illinois-based Envoy Solutions has announced agreement to acquire Sigma Supply of North America Inc., a national distributor of packaging supplies and equipment based in Hot Springs.

Sigma Supply, which spans three family generations, is led by the Hamby family. It's members will continue to lead Sigma Supply as part of the new partnership with Envoy Solutions, a Wednesday news release said.

"We are confident that by joining forces with Envoy Solutions we will take our business to the next level," Banks Hamby, co-owner and vice president of sales at Sigma Supply, said in the release. "This move will exponentially enhance the growth we've already seen as a company."

"We look forward to continuing to lead the business that we've run for so long, now with the resources and reach of Envoy Solutions' national platform," Scott Hamby, co-owner and vice president of operations at Sigma Supply, said in the release.

"Together, we will transform the way packaging solutions are delivered so that our loyal associates and customers benefit," Scott Hamby said.

Sigma announced earlier this year that it had acquired the distribution center of Munro & Company Inc. at 3770 Malvern Road.

The center includes around 29 acres and two primary buildings totaling over 136,000 square feet, and the acquisition will "benefit both Sigma Supply and Munro," an earlier news release said.

Sigma Supply "provides world-class packaging materials, packaging equipment solutions, and personalized services. With over two dozen locations between Nevada and Maryland, Sigma Supply services customers throughout the U.S. with expert packaging sellers, engineers, and service technicians coast to coast," Wednesday's release said.

Sigma Supply is the 12th company to join Envoy Solutions' "rapidly growing national platform since August 2021. This combination will expand Envoy Solutions' presence in the packaging solutions space to include the key state of Texas and across the South, and it will support Sigma Supply's continued growth throughout the nation," it said.

Envoy Solutions is a diversified distribution company, providing a "wide array of essential products," including sanitary supplies, packaging solutions, and foodservice disposables.

Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, Valley Janitor Supply Company, Weiss Bros., General Chemical & Supply, Bio-Shine, ATRA, and NVISION, the release said.

The transaction is pending customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.