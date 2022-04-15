Officials: Inmate at Grimes Unit in Newport dies

An inmate at the Grimes Unit in Newport died Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Staff at the unit found Tony Foster hanging in a locked single-man cell Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections.

He was transported to a Little Rock hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday, the release states.

Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation into the death, according to officials.

The department will also conduct an internal investigation into the death, the release states.

Foster, 31, was serving a 25-year sentence out of Polk County for possession with the purpose to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine, according to the release.