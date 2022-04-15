JP candidates tout civic experience





Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series on candidates for Jefferson County offices.

Jefferson County justice of the peace candidates promoted their experience and addressed community issues during the 2022 County Candidate Debate on Thursday.

Council Member Joni Alexander, her nonprofit Youth Engagement Service (YES), and Deltaplex Radio hosted the debate in the Founders Hall Lyceum at Southeast Arkansas College.

Candidates with opponents in the May 24 primary election took part. A few candidates did not, including Delton Wright in District 4; incumbent Roy Agee, Eric Hobbs and Clarence Davis in District 8; and incumbent Brenda Bishop Gaddy in District 13.

The first debate featured District 1 incumbent Alfred Carroll Sr. and Herman Horace, a former Pine Bluff School Board president who said he served 12 years and three terms as the president.

Carroll introduced himself as a 39-year educator in the Pine Bluff School District as an art teacher, assistant principal and principal. He also has served nine terms and 18 years as a justice of the peace, working with four different county judges.

Carroll was asked what had he done during his term in office that would convince voters to re-elect him. Carroll responded that he has supported the "great vision" of the county judge, including the construction of the new county buildings.

"Initially, the current building project started out as one project to simply rebuild a new health facility to replace the dilapidated ones that we have," said Carroll, adding that he made the motion for the initial project to get approved. "I have been very attentive these last two years as a justice."

Carroll said he supported the recent initiative to provide assistance to families whose breadwinners died due to covid-19 and he was committed to his role as a JP.

"My study of the law that pertains to county government would suggest to the voters of District 1 that I am up to the task," he said. "I can do the job. I've done the job and will continue to do the job if elected."

Horace was asked why voters should choose him instead of his opponent.

"I feel that it's time for a change," Horace said.

He said there had not been any changes in his district. And with his experience as a school board member, he was well qualified to fulfill the needs of the district.

Horace was asked to explain why the PBSD board ignored the state's recommendations to prevent the district from going under state control during his tenure.

"The state did not tell the board, they told the superintendent," he said. "The superintendent did not tell the board what the state said."

Horace said it was mentioned by state officials that if the superintendent would have done what the state asked them to do, the school district would not be in the position that it is today.

"I'm not going to say that the superintendent was always wrong, but the board sometimes was always wrong because it's seven board members, every board member has one vote," he said. "I can vote yea for something and six votes may say no, so no matter which way it goes, I'm still out of it."

Horace added that even as the board president he had to follow procedures.

"My job is to carry the motion," he said. "Once it carries, they vote on it and most of them voted for the decision to move on."

Carroll, who recalled Horace coming to him for advice when he was a building principal, said "unfortunately there was never any follow-through."

He said that the state education department warned the district and provided plans to stay out of financial trouble and avoid academic distress.

"Unfortunately I think the leadership simply failed to do those things," Carroll said.

The moderators told Carroll that during the past two years he had raised a lot of issues that had not been resolved, and in some cases his fellow justices of the peace had been left in confusion.

Carroll said his questions had changed the narratives.

"If you can change the conversation for the good, that helps people to become more aware," he said. "It demonstrates that you care, that you do understand, and you're just not sitting there holding a seat breathing air."

Carroll encouraged his other Quorum Court members to learn more about county government law, police and procedures.

A segment of the debate allowed the candidates to ask each other one question. Carroll, who said he and Horace were friends, asked his opponent why he changed his mind about running for the job after telling him he would not.

Horace said he never told Carroll he wasn't running, but had simply asked Carroll if he was running for re-election.

"These are the words you told me -- 'If I don't have an opponent," Horace said to Carroll. "I never told you one time that I wasn't planning on running but all the time it was in my heart because I feel it's time for a change."

Horace told Carroll he didn't see any civic progress in the 18 years the incumbent had been a JP.

"As a Quorum Court member, we work as a team. It's no 'I' in team," said Carroll. "If you go and check the votes that have made a difference in the lives of people in Jefferson County, the employees of Jefferson County ... you will find that my record is affirmative."

Incumbent Patricia Royal-Johnson was the sole participant for District 4 as opponent Delton Wright did not attend.

Royal-Johnson said she has worked closely with the county judge and the other justices. She added that her experience alone makes her a well-rounded candidate.

"One of the things that I'm proud of that I did as county clerk is I made sure that we got paid twice a month," she said. "No other person would tackle it and I did. I've done it all."

Royal-Johnson said she is also proud of playing a part in rebuilding the county's budget.

"The county currently has a lot of money in the bank ... money that has not been present in previous years as a result of the hiring freeze and other cuts," she said.

With more than $3 million in the county reserve after it had been in financial distress, Royal-Johnson said those changes were needed.

Royal-Johnson was asked whether she thought the county could now relax the hiring freeze and cuts now that the county had money.

"We're going to check each office one by one, and it's a possibility that some elected officials will be able to bring those positions back," she said. "One of the things we have to realize is that we have those reserves because of some of the cuts that we made. If you go back and say, 'I got some money in the bank. now let me go spend it,' then you're going to end up where you were at first."

Royal-Johnson said she also supported the growth of Jefferson County, giving credit to Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and County Judge Gerald Robinson for their efforts in bringing Saracen Casino to the county.

With 20 years of employment with the county, Royal-Johnson said she wants to continue working in collaboration with others.

"It's not just me, I can't do it by myself," she said. "There are 12 other justices. I want to continue to work with them as we assist the county judge and the vision that he has to continue to make things better for the people of Jefferson County."

Saturday: District 13 and tax collector candidates.





Incumbent Patricia Royal-Johnson said her experience alone makes her a well-rounded candidate. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





