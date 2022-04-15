LET’S EAT! Bite In To NOLA

Northwest Arkansas residents will have a unique opportunity next week to get a bite from acclaimed New Orleans sandwich shop Turkey and the Wolf.

The restaurant, voted Best New Restaurant in the country in 2017 by Bon Appétit magazine, will serve a pop-up lunch April 23 at Arvest Bank Courtyard by The Momentary in Bentonville.

Food will be served starting at 11 a.m., according to a news release. The shop will close when it sells out of food.

The a la carte menu includes Fried Bologna Sandwich, Collard Green Melt Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Skin-topped Deviled Eggs, Fried Chicken Hand Pies and Frozen Margs (Turkey and the Wolf Style).

Vegetarian options will be available.

Read more about Turkey and the Wolf at turkeyandthewolf.com.

Whataburger

Plans are in place for Bentonville’s first Whataburger.

The development of the popular fast food restaurant at 1404 S. Walton Blvd. was approved last week as part of a Planning Commission meeting, Mike Jones reported in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The three Whataburger locations currently in operation in the region are in Rogers and Fayetteville.

Kirby’s Kupcakes

Kirby’s Kupcakes in downtown Rogers will close permanently at the end of the month.

The owners of the cupcake shop located at 128 S. Second St. posted about the decision on their Facebook page.

“The time has come for Kirby and I to retire from the cupcake business. We have been doing it for 12 years now, and it’s time to move on to new adventures. We have enjoyed getting to know our customers, many of whom have become like family,” the post states. “Thank you for letting us be part of your world for all these years.”

The shop will hold a going out of business sale in May.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Chain restaurant Longhorn Steakhouse has opened in the uptown area of Fayetteville.

The steakhouse at 3467 N. Shiloh Drive is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website.

The location previously housed Grub’s Bar & Grille, which closed last summer.

Other nearby Longhorn Steakhouse locations are in operation on Promenade Boulevard in Rogers and on Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith.

Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co.

Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co. has opened in downtown Bentonville at 101 W. Central Ave.

The restaurant is the third location to serve food in the region and the first in Bentonville by Little Rock-based company Yellow Rocket, according to creative director and brand manager Amber Brewer.

The restaurant is an “Arkansas meets Texas mashup” in the vein of Heights Taco & Tamale Co. in Central Arkansas.

It’s open to customers from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to its website.

Other Yellow Rocket concepts in the region include Big Orange and Local Lime, both located in Rogers.

The company has plans to add another location of an existing concept in Fayetteville but has not announced any details.

The company’s other concepts in Central Arkansas include Lost Forty Brewing, Camp Taco at Lost Forty and Zaza Fine Salad & Wood Oven Pizza Co.

Hardee’s

The lone Hardee’s restaurant in Washington and Benton counties has closed.

The store was located at 401 S. Thompson St. in Springdale.

The fast food chain is based out of Franklin, Tenn.

