Little Rock municipal job vacancies remain high as Mayor Frank Scott Jr. floats hiring, retention incentives

The number of unfilled positions at the city of Little Rock has remained stubbornly high since the end of last year.

As of this week, a total of 194 positions included under the general-fund portion of the budget were unfilled out of 1,778 budgeted positions, city spokesman Spencer Watson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via email.

The general-fund vacancy figure has been virtually unchanged since the end of 2021.

There were 195 vacancies at the end of the fourth quarter, the city's finance director told elected officials this week. Those job openings included 58 police officers, five sergeants and one lieutenant for a total of 64 uniformed police vacancies as of the last payroll in December.

Meanwhile, amid a competitive labor market, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in his March 28 State of the City speech floated several proposals aimed at boosting pay and improving recruitment.

They included raising the city's base hourly pay rate to $15 for full-time workers, providing sign-on bonuses for hard-to-fill positions and shifting to a four-day workweek for certain departments.

Scott will need the city board's cooperation on nearly all those items, however. And it is unclear when any of Scott's proposed incentives might go into effect.

Little Rock Finance Director Sara Lenehan delivered the vacancy figures as part of her preliminary fourth-quarter financial report for 2021 during a meeting of the city board Tuesday.

According to a graph Lenehan provided the board, the 204 authorized-but-unfilled positions in November represented an all-time monthly high since January 2021. The trend line over the course of 2021 showed the number of unfilled positions steadily growing from a low of 159 in April 2021.

Lenehan at one point noted it had been "a really difficult year" for her department in light of the number of vacant positions and the challenges associated with filling them because of the demand in the market for finance and accounting jobs.

She also reported that the city hit a $7 million vacancy-savings target before September and therefore quit reducing department budgets to offset the vacancy-savings allocation.

DIRECTORS REACT

During Tuesday's meeting, City Director Virgil L. Miller Jr. of Ward 1 questioned Lenehan about the city's practice of tracking the savings gained from unfilled positions.

Lenehan explained that the city budgets the full cost of the authorized head count, but also budgets an offset known as vacancy-savings, "which brings it down to approximately between 95-97% of total budget to recognize that there will be vacant positions that occur throughout the year where we will not be ... paying that salary and benefits."

She added, "If we budgeted at 100% with no vacancy savings, then that $7 million would not be available for other operating expenses."

By way of example, Lenehan cited the 694 positions in the Police Department once the city pulled out the 911 communications personnel. She said the city intends to fill all positions and maintain a full staff.

At the end of last year, the Police Department was running at about 89% capacity in terms of sworn officers, with 530 out of its allotted 593 officers, the Democrat-Gazette reported earlier this year; a police spokesman told the newspaper that in some years, the department may be down a few officers, and in other years not.

Lenehan suggested private corporations follow a formula similar to the city's -- budgeting for 95-97% of total payroll cost as a way to account for turnover and "to get closer to what you anticipate your actual, fully staffed budget to cost you."

Though he acknowledged he might not understand the city's budgeting practice, Miller seemed skeptical.

At one point, Miller said that "it doesn't feel like it's real savings to me because there were positions that just weren't filled, and then we say that's a savings."

In response to Miller's line of questioning, several of his colleagues endorsed deploying the vacancy savings to support underserved communities.

City Director Doris Wright of Ward 6 suggested using some of the savings from vacancies for programs and projects geared toward targeted community development. The board approved a resolution in January 2021 symbolically committing the city to targeted community development efforts.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips said he agreed with Wright's recommendation.

Officials on both sides of the Arkansas River recently opted to raise city workers' pay.

As a result of the 2022 budget Little Rock city board members approved in December, municipal employees recently received a 2% across-the-board salary increase. The pay bump came on top of the regular step-and-grade pay increases negotiated by local unions on behalf of eligible employees.

The 2022 budget also doubled a recruiting incentive for Little Rock police officers to $10,000 and gave an additional 1% boost to police lieutenants and majors.

Likewise, the North Little Rock City Council in its 2022 budget approved a 2.5% salary increase for full-time employees and a 25-cent-per-hour increase for part-time workers.

According to North Little Rock officials, there were a total of 103 full-time vacancies among 836 authorized positions as of the city's last payroll. Eighteen were uniformed police positions, nine were non-uniformed police positions and four were uniformed fire positions.

Asked how the vacancy figure compared to recent months, Betty Anderson, the North Little Rock human resources director, wrote that it was at a medium level, adding, "we have a few more vacancies due to several retirements."

MAYOR'S PLANS

In his 2022 State of the City speech delivered nearly three weeks ago, Scott laid out a series of initiatives related to hiring and retention.

He suggested an effort to make sure residents have "the means to lead prosperous lives" must start with the city's own employees.

Scott pledged to work with the city board "to ensure every full-time employee at the city of Little Rock is paid a livable wage of at least $15 per hour by 2023." Scott also promised to invest in a comprehensive compensation study "to address pay equity by 2024."

At the same time, Scott said he has asked officials to study the possibility of a staggered four-day work week for certain city departments, claiming the move in turn "will reduce energy use and gas emissions in our city while improving retention and overall job satisfaction."

Finally, Scott said he would ask the city board later this year to OK sign-on bonuses for hard-to-fill positions in departments that remain understaffed. He referred to jobs that require a commercial driver's license as well as the staff working in 911 communications.

Scott suggested the bonuses would "ensure we are appropriately recruiting the necessary employees to adequately provide city services in an efficient manner."

However, draft measures to accomplish the steps on pay have yet to come before the city board.

"We are currently identifying the positions within the city that pay less than $15 an hour, and from there we will analyze budget impact," Watson, the Little Rock spokesman, wrote in an email Thursday. "Policy staff is working on this and other issues related to the goals from the State of the City address, and we don't yet have a specific timeline for when this will come before the Board."

Officials have experienced some success when hiring for positions requiring a commercial driver's license after they bumped up the pay rate last year, according to Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell.

Last fall, the city adopted a new minimum of $18 an hour for commercial driver's license positions.

But hiring laborers has continued to be difficult, according to Honeywell. There is a lot of competition for those jobs and they tend to be manual-labor oriented, making it more difficult to get them filled, Honeywell said Thursday.

A laborer working for the city might earn between $12 to $13 an hour, he said.

If the mayor's proposal to raise base pay to $15 an hour is adopted, Honeywell said that he was "certain" it would help the city become a little more competitive against some of the other jobs in the market.

Honeywell noted the city employs some part-time laborers. The question of addressing any pay differential with similar part-time positions when increasing the full-time minimum wage to $15 an hour has not been discussed at this time, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Neal Earley of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.