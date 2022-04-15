Little Rock police arrest suspect in January killing near Meriwether Park

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old suspect charged with capital murder in a January homicide, but the family of the victim say that more people were involved, and while they are happy the suspect was arrested, they want to see more done.

Jordan Parkinson surrendered to police Thursday, according to an arrest report, and is charged with capital murder in the Jan. 8 death of Jadon Shackelford, 21, in Meriwether Park.

"It is not the end, it's very much the beginning," said Hailey Shackelford, Jadon's mother, of the arrest.

The arrest was "a great relief," Hailey Shackelford said, but the family still thinks that other people were complicit in Jadon's killing, even if their charges don't rise to murder.

"We're just waiting for the rest of them, so maybe we can exhale a little bit more," Hailey Shackelford said.

"There are more," agreed Lynne Johnson, Jadon's grandmother. "We look forward to those being arrested and held accountable."

The case is "by no means" closed by the arrest, police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said, and investigators are still looking for more details. However, the case file has been sealed, he said, in the sense that little information can be made public.

Parkinson was a stranger to Jadon's family, they said, but had heard rumors from the community while police worked the case.

"I've never met the kid," Hailey Shackelford said.

She thanked police, especially the detective working on Jadon's case, who she doesn't think has given up on catching anyone else responsible.

"He has done, I believe, a great job," Hailey Shackelford said.

The time between the killing and the arrest has been unimaginably hard for the family, Hailey Shackelford said, knowing that the people that did it are free while "my child is in an urn on my table."

Despite the pain, the community has been very supportive, Jadon's mother said. She visits his shrine in the park almost daily, and strangers will approach her and offer their sympathy. She's been invited to a closed social media group where parents who lost their children to violent crime can support one another and look for answers.

"It's like a club that you never want to be in," Hailey Shackelford said.

Still, the arrest has helped give Hailey Shackelford and Jadon's family all hope that justice will come for their loved one.

They're going to "keep fighting as hard as we can, until everybody who was involved in his murder is locked up," she said.