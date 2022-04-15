LIVE! in NWA: The Revivialists come to Fayetteville

If you "wish you knew" The Revivalists, get out to JJ's Live at 7 p.m. April 22. Alt-rockers David Shaw (lead vocals, guitar), Zack Feinberg (guitar), Andrew Campanelli (drums), George Gekas (bass), Ed Williams (pedal steel guitar), Rob Ingraham (saxophone), Michael Girardot (keyboard, trumpet) and PJ Howard (drums, percussion) will stop in Fayetteville on their first tour since the pandemic lockdown. Tickets start at $49.50 for the show at 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville.

The band is donating $1 from each ticket sale on this tour to their philanthropic umbrella fund, Rev Causes, which supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in communities, health and the environment, including the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Kids Join The Fight, the New Orleans Mission, Communities in Schools (Gulf South) and the ACLU of Louisiana.

ELSEWHERE

• The Arkansas Black Music Expo kicks off at 4:30 p.m. today with a parade followed by performances from the University of Pine Bluff Marching Band, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, Carl Thomas and Michael Fields Jr. The event continues at 11 a.m. Saturday starting with St. James Missionary Choir, Funk Factory, DJ D. Sewell, BAANG, Spida, Big Lowe, BabeeDee Hollywood, Zion Travelers, Kirk Whallum and then a DJ show finale. The event is free and will be at The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale.

• Modeling and The Rumors will play a rescheduled show at 6:30 p.m. today at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. 8th St. in Bentonville.

• Lucero and Myron Elkins perform at 8:30 p.m. today ($28-$30); The Great Divide plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Waxahatchee and Madi Diaz play at 8:30 April 18 ($25) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Foggy Memory Boys play at 7 p.m. today; Patti Steel Trio performs at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Alyssa Galvan plays at 7 p.m. April 22 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com.